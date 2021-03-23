5 Things To Know About C Tyler Larsen

The Washington Football Team added more depth to its offensive line by signing center Tyler Larsen on March 18.

Larsen, who entered the NFL as a college free agent in 2014, has appeared in 68 games and made 18 starts. He spent four seasons with the Carolina Panthers, three of which were under head coach Ron Rivera. Here are five things to know about the newest member of Washington's offensive line.

1. He played on both sides of the ball in high school.

Many linemen have to choose whether they want to play on offense or defense in high school. Larsen was not one of those players; he decided to play both ways, and the Jordan High School Beetdiggers benefited from it.

Larsen dominated all four years for the Beetdiggers, particularly on defense with 96 tackles, 16 sacks, 12 fumble recoveries and four touchdowns. All four of his scores and half of his fumble recoveries came during his senior year when he recorded 26 tackles and six sacks, which resulted in first-team all-state and all-region honors in Utah.

The Beetdiggers went to the playoffs in each of Larsen's four seasons with a record of 29-16 in that span. After starting 1-3 in Larsen's senior year, the Beetdiggers went 5-1 for the rest of the regular season, which earned them a spot in the 5A playoffs. It staved off the Spanish Fork Dons in the first round but were eliminated the following week in a rematch with the Bingham Miners.