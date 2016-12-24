News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Video Highlights: #WASvsCHI

Dec 24, 2016 at 09:48 AM
161224_thompson_bears_td_615_255.jpg

The Washington Redskins defeated the Chicago Bears, 41-21, at Soldier Field in Chicago during Week 16 of the regular season. We have video highlights from the game.

1st Quarter: Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins scrambles for a gain of 13 yards and a first down.

1st Quarter: Cousins hits wide receiver DeSean Jackson - who makes an acrobatic catch - over the middle for a gain of 21 yards.

1st Quarter: Redskins running back Chris Thompson with a seven-yard touchdown run.

1st Quarter: Redskins linebacker Preston Smith blocks Bears kicker Connor Barth's field goal attempt.

1st Quarter: Cousins finds Jackson over the middle again, this time for a gain of 57 yards.

1st Quarter: Cousins dumps the ball off to Thompson, who takes it 17 yards for his second touchdown of the game.

2nd Quarter: Redskins cornerback Bashaud Breeland intercepts Bears quarterback Matt Barkley, who throws into triple coverage.

2nd Quarter: Cousins hits wide receiver Pierre Garçon over the middle for a gain of 25 yards.

2nd Quarter: Cousins connects again with Garçon, this time on a 46-yard pass play.

2nd Quarter: Cousins and Jackson hook up on a 29-yard pass play.

2nd Quarter: Cousins calls his own number and takes it in for a nine-yard touchdown.

3rd Quarter: Redskins cornerback Josh Norman intercepts Barkley.

3rd Quarter: Cousins punches it in from one-yard out.

3rd Quarter: Breeland intercepts Barkley for the second time in the game, off a deflection by Norman.

4th Quarter: Redskins safety Will Blackmon intercepts Barkley.

4th Quarter: Redskins running back Mack Brown rushes for a 61-yard touchdown.

Kirk Cousins Highlights:

Redskins-Bears Highlights:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Washington Commanders vs. Cowboys inactives, Week 18

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Browns inactives, Week 17

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 17 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

news

Washington Commanders vs. 49ers inactives, Week 16

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 16 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Giants inactives, Week 15

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 15 matchup against the New York Giants.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Falcons inactives, Week 12

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 12 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Eagles inactives, Week 10

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 10 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

How to watch, listen, stream Commanders-Colts

It's gameday! Check out how to watch, listen and stream Washington's Week 8 matchup.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Packers inactives, Week 7

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 7 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Bears inactives, Week 6

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 6 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

news

How to watch, listen, stream Commanders-Bears primetime game

It's gameday! Check out how to watch, listen and stream Washington's Week 6 primetime matchup.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Cowboys inactives, Week 4

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Instant Analysis | Commanders offense struggles in 24-8 defeat

Carson Wentz was sacked nine times in the Commanders' first NFC East matchup of the season.

Advertising