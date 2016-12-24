Video Highlights: #WASvsCHI

The Washington Redskins defeated the Chicago Bears, 41-21, at Soldier Field in Chicago during Week 16 of the regular season. We have video highlights from the game.
1st Quarter: Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins scrambles for a gain of 13 yards and a first down.
1st Quarter: Cousins hits wide receiver DeSean Jackson - who makes an acrobatic catch - over the middle for a gain of 21 yards.
1st Quarter: Redskins running back Chris Thompson with a seven-yard touchdown run.
1st Quarter: Redskins linebacker Preston Smith blocks Bears kicker Connor Barth's field goal attempt.
1st Quarter: Cousins finds Jackson over the middle again, this time for a gain of 57 yards.
1st Quarter: Cousins dumps the ball off to Thompson, who takes it 17 yards for his second touchdown of the game.
2nd Quarter: Redskins cornerback Bashaud Breeland intercepts Bears quarterback Matt Barkley, who throws into triple coverage.
2nd Quarter: Cousins hits wide receiver Pierre Garçon over the middle for a gain of 25 yards.
2nd Quarter: Cousins connects again with Garçon, this time on a 46-yard pass play.
2nd Quarter: Cousins and Jackson hook up on a 29-yard pass play.
2nd Quarter: Cousins calls his own number and takes it in for a nine-yard touchdown.
3rd Quarter: Redskins cornerback Josh Norman intercepts Barkley.
3rd Quarter: Cousins punches it in from one-yard out.
3rd Quarter: Breeland intercepts Barkley for the second time in the game, off a deflection by Norman.
4th Quarter: Redskins safety Will Blackmon intercepts Barkley.
4th Quarter: Redskins running back Mack Brown rushes for a 61-yard touchdown.
Kirk Cousins Highlights:
Redskins-Bears Highlights: