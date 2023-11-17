Wake Up Washington | A giant opportunity to get back on track

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Nov.17, 2023.
Check Out What's On Commanders.com:
- Practice notes | Commanders looking forward to testing improved offense against Giants defense
- Five things to know about the New York Giants
- Practice notes | Sam Howell focused on team success, not individual stats
- Terry McLaurin hangs out with kids, distributes holiday season items at Barry Farm Recreation Center in D.C.
- Commanders vs. Giants preview | An NFC East rematch
- Five takeaways from Washington's loss in Seattle
- Notes & Quotes | 'Collectively, we've got to do better overall'
- Commanders look for solutions to allowing explosive plays
- Instant analysis | Commanders allow costly explosive plays in 29-26 loss to Seahawks
- Commanders-Seahawks Stats & Snaps
- PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Seahawks, Week 10
- PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Seahawks, Pregame
- PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Seahawks, Arrivals