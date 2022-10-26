Wake Up Washington | Alex Smith calls Terry McLaurin one of his favorite teammates ever

Alex Smith played alongside several receivers during his career, but it did not take long for him to see that Terry McLaurin is one-of-a-kind.

Smith, who was McLaurin's teammate during the 2019 and 2020 seasons, said on a recent episode of the "ESPN Daily" podcast that McLaurin was "one of his favorite teammates, kind of, ever." And yes, being a matchup nightmare for defensive backs certainly helped shape the former quarterback's opinion of him. However, it was McLaurin's approach to the game, which is drastically different from other top receivers, that won Smith over.

"He never had the persona that comes with being a No. 1 receiver, like, 'Get me the ball. I got this,'" Smith said.

The unselfish trait is something McLaurin has had from the moment he joined the league. Of course, he would like to get the ball (he showed how he can affect a game last week with 73 yards and a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers), but that is trumped by his desire to win, even if that means the ball goes to one of Washington's other skill players.

"I don't really go into this season thinking I need to have 1500 yards," McLaurin said after signing his extension. "I think truly you have the most success individually when you have the most success as a team."

Smith noted that his humility should not be confused for a lack of competitiveness. During their time together, he knew that McLaurin was "just a monster."

"When he's covered one-on-one, just throw him the ball because good stuff's gonna happen," Smith said. "He's gonna come down with it, it's gonna be a P.I., he is going to compete his tail off for that ball. And that's really rare."

And in the two seasons since Smith has retired, that has not changed. He came down with several clutch receptions, including a 12-yard grab on a third-and-9 in the fourth quarter that dealt a serious blow to Green Bay's chances at victory.