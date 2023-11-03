Wake Up Washington | Getting ready for Week 9

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.
Click HERE to purchase tickets for the 2023 campaign.
Check Out What's On Commanders.com:
- Practice notes | Ron Rivera explains why Commanders traded Montez Sweat, Chase Young
- Five things to know about the New England Patriots
- Practice notes | Commanders taking a committee approach to DE position
- ‘This is home’: Meet Monica Blakely, the Commanders 2023 Fan of the Year
- Commanders trade DE Montez Sweat to Chicago Bears
- Sam Howell continues to take encouraging steps in long-term development
- Notes & Quotes | Rivera praises Howell's decision making, views performance as reason for optimism
- Commanders-Eagles Stats & Snaps
- Five takeaways from Washington's loss to the Eagles
- Instant Analysis | Commanders make costly mistakes in loss to Eagles
- Commanders vs. Eagles | Week 8
- Commanders vs. Eagles | Week 8 Pregame
- Commanders vs. Eagles | Week 8 Arrivals