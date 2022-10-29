Wake Up Washington | Jamin Davis continues to rise to challenges

Jamin Davis had a slower start to 2022 than he might have hoped but has not let that define his season as he has steadily improved by the week. Ahead of the Washington Commanders Week 8 matchup, coach Ron Rivera was quick to compliment the young linebacker for his response to his adversity.
"Both parents were in the military, so I think being kind of strict, being kind of forceful I think has worked with him. It really has, and I think he's accepted the challenge," Rivera said.
Now in his third year as a pro, Davis' understanding of what is required to succeed at this level and what he can do to elevate his game has increased. That knowledge has manifested in, for example, staying behind in the linebacker room to do extra studying.
"That's growth to me. That's the guy understanding that, 'Hey, this is my job. This is what I do, these are the extra things I need to do to help me on the field,' and he's been doing those things," Rivera said. "He started it last season. It's carried over to this year, and it's been fun to watch just because you're seeing the progress, what we're hoping to see."
Seeing Davis settle in and rise to challenges has given Rivera flashes of a young Thomas Davis, an All-Pro linebacker who played for seven seasons under Rivera at Carolina.
"When Thomas first came in, [he] had to get used to a whole new position, a whole new style of playing," Rivera noted. "I was fortunate enough to get there, I think it was his fourth year in the league, and you started to see the growth."
It is a significant praise and an encouraging sign for Davis as well as Washington. Against the Colts, the linebacker will face yet another test that will require him to dig, especially as the Commanders will be without Cole Holcomb.
