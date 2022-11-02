Wake Up Washington | Rivera praises Commanders' resiliency, looks forward to next test

The Washington Commanders have won their last three games by a combined eight points. There are a few ways to look at that.
On the one hand, Washington's lack of consistency led to the team needing to put out some last-second heroics to secure wins. That can be frustrating, as head coach Ron Rivera mentioned in his postgame press conference after the Commanders beat the Indianapolis Colts by one point, especially when there were opportunities earlier in the game to avoid such herculean efforts in the closing seconds.
On the other hand, Washington still won those games and needed to come back from deficits to do it. That has shown Rivera that his players are not going to quit.
"I do like how resilient they are," Rivera said Monday. "I like the way they scrap and fight. I mean, our defenses has bowed its neck when it's had to. Offensively, we've done the things that we've needed to give ourselves that chance to win."
Rivera is correct on both counts, but particularly when it comes to the defense. Over the last three contests, Washington has given up the third-fewest points behind Denver and Buffalo. That stinginess is the most clear near the end zone, where Washington has kept opponents from scoring touchdowns from within the 3-yard line in each of its wins. The most recent example came against the Colts, when Jamin Davis secured a tackle for a loss on third-and-goal from the 1-yard line to force a field goal.
Offensively, the team has been sporadic in its production. Once again, the matchup against the Colts is the most recent example. After zooming downfield to take a 7-3 lead in the second quarter, the unit was stagnant until the fourth quarter, when it scored 10 points in the final five minutes to secure the win.
The final drive that started with 2:39 left to play showed the offense's potential, as Taylor Heinicke launched a 33-yard pass to Terry McLaurin that lead to the game-winning touchdown one play later.
Washington has scraped together a winning streak to get back to .500, and it should be commended for that. However, it has two matchups over the next two weeks against the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles, who have one loss between them.
"And we'll have to match those guys," Rivera said. "That's one of the things that we're gonna find out is can we match a team like that? Can we stand toe-to-toe? That'll be an interesting thing to watch."
First up will be the Vikings, who come into the game with a 6-1 record.
"They're a very good football team and they're kind of under the radar, which is crazy to me," Rivera said. "Their one loss being to Philly, I mean that should tell you a little bit about who they are."
Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Commanders.
The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.
- The Washington Post''s Sam Fortier reports on the trading of William Jackson III.
- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala provides an update on Chase Young.
- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about the Commanders trading William Jackson III.
- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about Ron Rivera's comments on William Jackson III.
- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier and Nicki Jhabvala go behind the scenes on Terry McLaurin's return home.
- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier breaks down the Commanders' defensive performance.
- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that Taylor Heinicke and Terry McLaurin leading Washington to victory.
- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about another wild ride on the Taylor Heinicke roller coaster.
- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives his take on Terry McLaurin's catch against the Colts.
- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his stock report after Washington's third win.
- The Athletic's Ben Standig looks at how Terry McLaurin lifted Washington past the Colts.
Check Out What's On Commanders.com:
- Off Day Outreach | Daniel Wise, James Smith-Williams give back to the DMV community
- From the booth | Owning the game of inches
- Navy veteran Chris Bailey commands Salute to Service program into new era
- Commanders trade CB William Jackson III to Steelers for draft picks
- McLaurin's catch -- and his reaction -- are why his teammates love him so much
- Instant Analysis | McLaurin delivers clutch play to help Commanders claim 17-16 win
- 5 takeaways from Washington's win over the Colts
- Game balls | 4 standouts from Washington's win over Indianapolis
- Commanders-Colts Stats & Snaps