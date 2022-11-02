Wake Up Washington | Rivera praises Commanders' resiliency, looks forward to next test

The Washington Commanders have won their last three games by a combined eight points. There are a few ways to look at that.

On the one hand, Washington's lack of consistency led to the team needing to put out some last-second heroics to secure wins. That can be frustrating, as head coach Ron Rivera mentioned in his postgame press conference after the Commanders beat the Indianapolis Colts by one point, especially when there were opportunities earlier in the game to avoid such herculean efforts in the closing seconds.

On the other hand, Washington still won those games and needed to come back from deficits to do it. That has shown Rivera that his players are not going to quit.

"I do like how resilient they are," Rivera said Monday. "I like the way they scrap and fight. I mean, our defenses has bowed its neck when it's had to. Offensively, we've done the things that we've needed to give ourselves that chance to win."

Rivera is correct on both counts, but particularly when it comes to the defense. Over the last three contests, Washington has given up the third-fewest points behind Denver and Buffalo. That stinginess is the most clear near the end zone, where Washington has kept opponents from scoring touchdowns from within the 3-yard line in each of its wins. The most recent example came against the Colts, when Jamin Davis secured a tackle for a loss on third-and-goal from the 1-yard line to force a field goal.

Offensively, the team has been sporadic in its production. Once again, the matchup against the Colts is the most recent example. After zooming downfield to take a 7-3 lead in the second quarter, the unit was stagnant until the fourth quarter, when it scored 10 points in the final five minutes to secure the win.

The final drive that started with 2:39 left to play showed the offense's potential, as Taylor Heinicke launched a 33-yard pass to Terry McLaurin that lead to the game-winning touchdown one play later.

Washington has scraped together a winning streak to get back to .500, and it should be commended for that. However, it has two matchups over the next two weeks against the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles, who have one loss between them.

"And we'll have to match those guys," Rivera said. "That's one of the things that we're gonna find out is can we match a team like that? Can we stand toe-to-toe? That'll be an interesting thing to watch."

First up will be the Vikings, who come into the game with a 6-1 record.