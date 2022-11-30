Wake Up Washington | Ryan Clark is a big fan of atmosphere at FedExField

The Washington Commanders have won more than any team in the NFL since Week 6, which means that now, as the playoff race is starting to tighten up, the national media is paying more attention to the Burgundy & Gold.

Ryan Clark, who works as an analyst for ESPN on "NFL Live," was at Washington's game against the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday, and beside the fact that Washington won the game, 19-13, Clark was impressed with the atmosphere at FedExField.

"The energy at the stadium is like college," Clark said. "It's almost a collegiate feel. There's a feel of like, 'That's our people.' There's a connection. I think it's because of the quarterback, but I also think it's because now, they know they have an identity as a team."

The identity Clark is talking about hinges on the run game that has emerged with help from Brian Robinson, who had his first 100-yard game against the Falcons. Over the last three week's Washington has average 160 yards on the ground, which ranks fifth most in the NFL over that span. Robinson has started to get more comfortable as a runner, and he is starting to pair his knack for finding tough yards with some quickness and change of direction.

The result has caused defenses to bow their neck, Clark said, because they know how often Washington is going to run the ball. Now that Robinson is bringing a different level of physicality, things are starting to come together for Washington at the right time.

"It's changed the entire energy of the team," Clark said. "This team now has an identity. They're gonna come out, they're gonna play tough, physical football on both sides of the line of scrimmage."

No one has dedicated more to the rushing game over the last three games than the Commanders. They have averaged 42 attempts per games, which is nearly five more than the next team (Dallas with 36.7). That has paid off in dividends for Washington, and if the playoffs started today, the team would be the No. 7 seed.