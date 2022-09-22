Wake Up Washington | Samuel "grateful" to be contributing again

Curtis Samuel’s nickname is Curtco, and after the first two weeks of the 2022 season, that might just now stand for Curtco(nfident).
Samuel's mental and physical confidence, which has grown incrementally since the offseason, has allowed him to make plays he did not feel like he was capable of making last year while dealing with injuries.
"Physically, I feel really good, I feel real confident… I'm able to go out there and make guys miss, make those quick, fast cuts," Samuel told Julie Donaldson on a recent episode of "Command Center." "Last year, I didn't have the confidence, and I know I couldn't do it."
The wide receiver is not only feeling confident in himself, but also in the players with which he is working closest. Before joining up in Washington, Samuel and Commanders offensive coordinator Scott Turner were at the Panthers together. The familiarity the two have with one another, Samuel believes, helps Turner feel confident in experimenting with ways to use Samuel.
"He's not afraid to try different things just because of the fact I've been around, and he's seen the things that I do," Samuel said. "I'm grateful for the opportunities that Coach is giving me and trusting me to make types of plays."
So far, Samuel has been validating that trust, having scored touchdowns in Week 1 and Week 2. And finally, that confidence also extends to the other wide receiver with which he shares the locker room. Does not matter if its him, Dotson, McLaurin or someone else who gets the ball in the end zone, scoring so that the team can win is the ultimate focus.
"We've got a bunch of guys that can real really do something out there on the field, and I feel like that helps the offense a lot," Samuel said. "It's all about scoring the ball, winning the game, whether I do it or I block for somebody else do it. That's all it's about."
