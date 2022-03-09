News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Shifting to free agency

Mar 09, 2022 at 09:21 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Athletic's Sheil Kapadia gives a position-by-position breakdown of the players available in free agency.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Nick Cross' performance at the NFL Scouting Combine.

-- Sports Illustrated's David Harrison gives his opinions about the news surrounding the NFC East.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras gives his thoughts on the prospects who participated in the NFL Scouting Combine.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about some options the Commanders have at linebacker in free agency.

-- The Athletic's Lindsay Jones looks at some key takeaways from the NFL Scouting Combine. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala and Sam Fortier write about the search for the Commanders' next quarterback.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also writes about Ron Rivera being back in his element at the Combine.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey looks at Ron Rivera's interview style at the Combine.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich gives his opinions on J.D. McKissic's influence on the Commanders' backfield.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig looks at Robert Griffin III's comments on a variety of topics surrounding the Commanders (Subscription)

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about the Commanders looking to fortify their roster.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras looks at Malik Willis being one of this year's exciting prospects.

-- ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio provides an update on the Commanders and the quarterback position.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig looks at where the Commanders stand on finding a quarterback and other topics. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes that Ron Rivera isn't ruling out anything at quarterback.

