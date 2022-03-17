News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Wentz is ready to Take Command

Mar 17, 2022 at 06:55 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, March 17, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala recaps the Commanders' free agency moves so far.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich writes about Ricky Seals-Jones reportedly joining the Giants.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras looks at the latest reports surrounding J.D. McKissic.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Matt Ioannidis and Ereck Flowers being released.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about all the reported news surrounding the Commanders.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about his thoughts on the second day of legal tampering.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey writes about the Commanders' running back situation.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at three running backs who will be available in free agency.

-- The Washington Post's Nick Jhabvala reports on the latest news surrounding the Commanders' free agents.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about analysts' opinions of the Commanders' offense.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about his thoughts on free agency.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Troy Apke reportedly re-signing with the Commanders.

