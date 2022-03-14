Who are all of Washington's 2022 free agents?

_The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office. _
With NFL free agency set to begin March 16 at 4 p.m., Washington Commanders players with expiring contracts will have the opportunity to re-sign with the team or test the open market.
Below is a list of Washington players set to become free agents when the 2022 league year starts on Wednesday.
Unrestricted free agents
Unrestricted free agents are players with expired contracts who have accrued at least four seasons. They are free to sign with any team.
Brandon Scherff, G, 30 (Reportedly signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars)
Scherff has been a starting member of Washington's offensive line since he was drafted in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He was voted to the Pro Bowl in five of those seven seasons, including the 2021 campaign. He has started in every game he's played for Washington, appearing in 89 contests. Scherff missed six games last season because of injury.
Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, 39
Fitzpatrick was signed during last season's free agency period to be Washington's starting quarterback in 2021 but suffered a hip subluxation in the second quarter of the season opener against the Chargers.
Jon Bostic, LB, 30
Bostic has been a starter among Washington's linebacker corps since he joined the team on a one-year deal in 2019. The team chose to re-sign him under the new coaching regime, and he had a career-high 118 tackles in 2020. Bostic was placed on Injured Reserve with a pectoral injury after the Week 2 game against the New York Giants and did not return for the remainder of the season.
Cam Sims, WR, 26
After spending most of his career on the practice squad, Sims became a valued piece of Washington's receiving corps in the new coaching regime. Over the past two seasons, Sims has amassed 47 receptions for 688 yards and three touchdowns. He caught at least 65% of his targets in that span as well.
Cornelius Lucas, T, 30
Lucas signed with Washington two seasons ago and emerged as a starter after Week 7 of the 2020 campaign. He started in 15 total games for the team and had two of his best seasons, according to Pro Football Focus.
J.D. McKissic, RB, 28
McKissic signed with Washington in 2020 and became one of the best pass-catching running backs in the league. He has 1,563 scrimmage yards over the past two seasons, 986 of which have come as a receiver. McKissic missed the final six games of the 2021 season and ended the year on Injured Reserve.
Darryl Roberts, CB, 31
Roberts only appeared in six games and started in three during his one season in Washington, but his coaches praised his veteran presence on defense. He recorded 12 tackles, all of which came in three of the last four games.
Bobby McCain, CB, 28
McCain made the most of his time in Washington and quickly established himself as a starter on the Commanders' defense. He led the team with four interceptions, two of which came in the season finale against the New York Giants. He recorded a career-high 63 tackles and did not miss a game.
Adam Humphries, WR, 28
After spending the previous two seasons with the Tennessee Titans, Humphries signed a one-year deal with Washington and became a reliable option for Washington's quarterbacks. Twenty-three of his 41 catches resulted in first downs, and he grabbed 66.1% of his targets.
Tyler Larsen, C, 30 (Reportedly re-signed)
Larsen signed a one-year deal with Washington, and after Chase Roullier was ruled out for the season, Larsen became the starting center and played well in three games. Larsen was sidelined during the Week 11 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks and appeared in one game for the rest of the season.
Danny Johnson, CB, 26
With DeAndre Carter serving as Washington's primary return option, Johnson was a reserve player in the secondary. He appeared in 12 games and recorded 21 tackles.
Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, 26
Seals-Jones didn't take long to make an impact on his new team, as he caught an impressive touchdown on Thursday Night Football against the Giants. Once Logan Thomas was sidelined with injury, Seals-Jones slid in as the primary option at the position and made 30 catches for 271 yards.
Jared Norris, LB, 28
After re-signing with the team in 2021, Norris appeared in five games and recorded three tackles before being placed on Injured Reserve.
Torry McTyer, CB, 26
There was plenty of hype around McTyer after putting together an impressive training camp, but he appeared in four games and recorded one tackle before being placed on Injured Reserve.
DeAndre Carter, WR, 28
Carter was an immediate success in his one year with Washington. He brought stability to the special teams unit as the primary returner with 904 return yards, including a 101 touchdown against the Falcons. Carter also caught 24 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns.
Jamil Douglas, G, 30
Douglas was claimed off waivers after being released by the Bills in December and served as a member of Washington's practice squad for the rest of the season.
Troy Apke, S, 26 (Reportedly re-signed)
Apke played all 17 games in 2017 but was used almost exclusively on special teams. He finished the year with six tackles and one fumble recovery.
Tim Settle, DT, 24
Settle has been a core backup on Washington's defensive line for the last four seasons and has occasionally had success as a pass-rusher. Though he did not record any sacks in 2021, he has seven in his career, five of which came in 2020.
Nate Orchard, DE, 29
A former second-round pick by the Cleveland Browns, Orchard has spent the past three seasons with Washington in various stints. He's appeared in 10 games for the Burgundy & Gold and recorded 16 tackles, a fumble recovery and two quarterback hits in that span.
Restricted Free Agents
Restricted free agents are players with expired contracts who have accrued exactly three seasons. They can negotiate with other teams and even accept offer sheets, but in those cases Washington has a chance to match those offers. If it chooses not to re-sign a certain player, it might receive compensation -- such as a draft pick -- from the new club for giving up the player.
Kyle Allen, QB, 26
Washington traded a fifth-round pick for Allen in 2020, and he served as a mixture of backup and starter at various moments ever since. He was the third quarterback on Washington's depth chart in 2021 until Fitzpatrick suffered his injury and was the primary backup for the rest of the year. Allen appeared in two games in 2021 and completed 12-of-19 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown.
Joey Slye, K, 25
Slye signed with Washington in Week 10 and instantly shored up the kicker position. He spent three weeks on Injured Reserve, but that did not affect his accuracy once he returned to the active roster. He was nearly perfect with the team, hitting all 12 of his field goals and 9-of-10 extra points.
Garrett Gilbert, QB, 30
Gilbert was signed off the Patriots' practice squad when Allen and Taylor Heinicke were ruled out of Washington's Week 15 matchup with the Eagles. Gilbert performed admirably in the game, completing 20-of-31 passes for 194 yards with just three days to prepare for his second-career start.
Exclusive Rights Free Agents
Exclusive rights free agents are players with expired contracts who have accrued fewer than three seasons. As long as Washington offers these players one-year contracts at the league minimum (based on their credited seasons), they cannot negotiate with other teams.
Dylan Cantrell, TE, 27
Cantrell has been a member of Washington's practice squad since 2020. He was waived/injured in June of 2021 and spent the year on Injured Reserve.
Milo Eifler, LB, 24
Eifler signed with Washington prior to its Sunday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys and made his NFL debut in the game.
Keith Ismael, C, 23
After being cut by Washington and re-signed to the team's practice squad, Ismael appeared in 10 games and started in five of those contests after Larsen sustained his injury. Of the centers that played for Washington in 2021, he received the second-highest run-blocking grade with a 68.9.
Brian Johnson, K, 23
Signed after Slye was placed on Injured Reserve, Johnson appeared in three games, and while he was only a temporary solution, he was reliable in the role. He hit both of his field goals four of his five extra points. He also had four touchbacks on 12 kickoff attempts.
Bunmi Rotimi, DE, 26
After spending time in the AAF and XFL, Rotimi re-joined the NFL as part of Washington's practice squad. He was later elevated to the active roster prior to Washington's Monday Night Football matchup against the Seattle Seahawks and recorded his first career sack. Rotimi finished the season with 10 tackles.
Jon Toth, C, 28
The part-time male model spend most of the season on the practice squad, but he was active for six games and was elevated to the active roster on Dec. 11.
Daniel Wise, DE, 26
Wise was moved back-and-forth between Washington's active roster and practice squad in 2021. He was signed to the active roster in November but suffered a knee injury and was placed on Injured Reserve. Wise finished the season with 10 tackles and a quarterback hit.