Who are all of Washington's 2022 free agents?

Exclusive Rights Free Agents

Exclusive rights free agents are players with expired contracts who have accrued fewer than three seasons. As long as Washington offers these players one-year contracts at the league minimum (based on their credited seasons), they cannot negotiate with other teams.

Dylan Cantrell, TE, 27

Cantrell has been a member of Washington's practice squad since 2020. He was waived/injured in June of 2021 and spent the year on Injured Reserve.

Milo Eifler, LB, 24

Eifler signed with Washington prior to its Sunday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys and made his NFL debut in the game.

Keith Ismael, C, 23

After being cut by Washington and re-signed to the team's practice squad, Ismael appeared in 10 games and started in five of those contests after Larsen sustained his injury. Of the centers that played for Washington in 2021, he received the second-highest run-blocking grade with a 68.9.

Brian Johnson, K, 23

Signed after Slye was placed on Injured Reserve, Johnson appeared in three games, and while he was only a temporary solution, he was reliable in the role. He hit both of his field goals four of his five extra points. He also had four touchbacks on 12 kickoff attempts.

Bunmi Rotimi, DE, 26

After spending time in the AAF and XFL, Rotimi re-joined the NFL as part of Washington's practice squad. He was later elevated to the active roster prior to Washington's Monday Night Football matchup against the Seattle Seahawks and recorded his first career sack. Rotimi finished the season with 10 tackles.

Jon Toth, C, 28

The part-time male model spend most of the season on the practice squad, but he was active for six games and was elevated to the active roster on Dec. 11.

Daniel Wise, DE, 26