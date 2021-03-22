Mock Draft Monday: Here's Who NFL.com's Lance Zierlein Has Washington Taking In The First Round

Name any defensive award a player can receive in college football, and there is a good chance Collins either won it or was a runner-up for the way he played in 2020. Fifty-four tackles -- 7.5 for a loss -- four sacks, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and two touchdowns during his redshirt junior year earned him the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award for being the best defensive player in the country; he also was the 2020 Lombardi Award recipient and a runner-up for the Butkus Award, which is given to the best linebacker in college football. In addition to be named a first-team All-American by a slew of national publications, he was also the CFB on FOX Defensive Player of the Year.