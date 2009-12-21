Week 14: Redskins (4-9) vs. Giants (7-6)







At FedExField, the Redskins are 3-3 this season, with wins against St. Louis, Tampa Bay and Denver and losses to Kansas City, Philadelphia and New Orleans.

The Redskins are coming off a 34-13 victory over the Oakland Raiders last Sunday.

The Giants lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 45-38 on Sunday Night Football.

The Redskins-Giants game will be televised to a national audience on ESPN. Mike Tirico handles the play-by-play with color commentary provided by Ron Jaworski and Jon Gruden. Suzy Kolber and Michele Tafoya serve as sideline reporters.

On radio, the game will be broadcast locally on the Redskins Radio Network. Larry Michael calls the play-by-play with former Redskins and Hall of Famers Sonny Jurgensen and Sam Huff adding color commentary. Former Redskin Rick 'Doc' Walker reports from the sidelines.

Jorge Andres and Mario Alfaro call the game in Spanish on ESPN Deportes 730.

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS

OFFENSE Pos. Redskins Giants WR 89 Santana Moss 82 Mario Manningham LT 76 Levi Jones 66 David Diehl LG 66 Derrick Dockery 69 Rich Seubert C 61 Casey Rabach 60 Shaun O'Hara RG 71 Mike Williams 76 Chris Snee RT 74 Stephon Heyer 67 Kareem McKenzie TE 86 Fred Davis 89 Kevin Boss WR 11 Devin Thomas 12 Steve Smith QB 17 Jason Campbell 10 Eli Manning FB 45 Mike Sellers 39 Madison Hedgecock RB 35 Quinton Ganther 27 Brandon Jacobs DEFENSE Pos. Redskins Giants DE 99 Andre Carter 91 Justin Tuck DT 92 A. Haynesworth 96 Barry Cofield DT 96 Cornelius Griffin 99 Chris Canty DE 93 Phillip Daniels 94 Mathias Kiawanuka LB/DE 98 Brian Orakpo 55 Danny Clark MLB 59 London Fletcher 54 Jonathan Goff WLB 52 Rocky McIntosh 52 Michael Boley LCB 23 DeAngelo Hall 23 Corey Webster RCB 22 Carlos Rogers 24 Terrell Thomas SS 37 Reed Doughty 31 Aaron Ross FS 30 LaRon Landry 26 Aaron Rouse SPECIAL TEAMS Pos. Redskins Giants P 3 Hunter Smith 18 Jeff Feagles K 4 Graham Gano 9 Lawrence Tynes H 3 Hunter Smith 18 Jeff Feagles LS 67 Ethan Albright 51 Zak DeOssie KOR 11 Devin Thomas 87 Domenik Hixon PR 82 Antwaan Randle El 87 Domenik Hixon

SERIES HISTORY

The Redskins and New York Giants have played each other every year since 1932, with the Giants leading the series 89-62-4. The two teams have played each other more than any other team in each club's history.

In Washington, the Giants have a 40-37-2 edge in the series.

The Redskins and Giants have split the season series four times in the last six years.

In Week 1 earlier this season, the Giants defeated the Redskins 23-17 at the Meadowlands. The Redskins' offense struggled to get into a rhythm, posting just 272 total yards, while poor tackling by the defense allowed wide receiver Mario Manningham to score on a 30-yard touchdown catch-and-run.

In what turned out to be a pivotal play, defensive end Osi Umenyiora stripped Jason Campbell of the ball in the second quarter and scooped up the fumble. He raced 37 yards for a touchdown.

Redskins special teams produced the play of the day when Hunter Smith scored on an 8-yard touchdown run via a fake field goal attempt late in the first half. It was hoped that the play would provide a spark in the second half, but the Giants held on for the win.

Last year, the Giants swept the Redskins in both games, en route to winning the NFC East crown. They defeated the Redskins 16-7 at Giants Stadium in the NFL regular season opener on Sept. 4., and then won 23-7 on Nov. 30 at FedExField.

The Redskins' first-ever game in Washington, D.C., was against the Giants. On Sept. 16, 1937, the Redskins defeated the Giants 13-3 in front of 19,941 fans at D.C. Stadium.

The Redskins and Giants have played twice in the postseason, once in 1943 with the Redskins winning 28-0 to advance to the NFL Championship game.

In 1986, the Giants defeated Joe Gibbs's Redskins 17-0 in the NFC Championship game at Giants Stadium.

TALE OF THE TAPE

REDSKINS 2009 RANKINGS Offense Rank Yards/Game Total Offense 22 319.2 Rushing Offense 23 100.9 Passing Offense 17 218.2

Defense Rank Yards/Game Total Defense 7 305.5 Rushing Defense 22 117.5 Passing Defense 4 188.0

</tbody> GIANTS 2009 RANKINGS Offense Rank Yards/Game Total Offense 9 382.4 Rushing Offense 10 125.2 Passing Offense 8 257.2

Defense Rank Yards/Game Total Defense 5 307.2 Rushing Defense 9 100.6 Passing Defense 9 206.5

</tbody>

FAMILIAR FACES ON THE GIANTS

Offensive line coach Pat Flahertywas a Redskins tight ends coach in 2000.

Tight ends coach Michael Pope was a Redskins tight ends coach from 1997-99.

Linebacker Antonio Pierce played for the Redskins from 2001-04. He was a backup his first three years, and then emerged as a starter at middle linebacker in 2004. He left the Redskins in 2005 as a free agent. Pierce is currently on injured reserve.

Practice squad fullback Nehemiah Broughton played for the Redskins from 2005-07. He was a seventh-round draft pick by the Redskins in 2005.

Player development consultant Jessie Armstead was a linebacker with the Redskins from 2003-04.

REDSKINS ON MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Since the inception of Monday Night Football in 1970, Washington is 26-31 all-time playing in the nationally televised Monday contests.

The Redskins made their MNF debut in 1970 in a 34-10 road loss to the Oakland Raiders.

The last time the Redskins played on Monday Night Football was against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 26, 2009. The Eagles defeated the Redskins 27-17 at FedExField.

Washington is 16-13 all-time playing at home on Monday Night Football.

The Redskins' last home win on MNF was a 21-16 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 13, 1997.

REDSKINS-GIANTS NEWS & NOTES

-- Third Quarter's The Charm

Through 13 games this season, Washington has been dominant in the third quarter.

The Redskins have outscored opponents in the third quarter this season by a 69-to-16 margin, a 53-point differential.

The Arizona Cardinals are second with a 72-to-31 scoring margin in the the third quarter, a 41-point differential.