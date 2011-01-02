Week 16: Redskins (6-9) vs. Giants (9-6)

</tbody>

FAMILIAR FACES ON THE GIANTS

Offensive line coach Pat Flahertywas a Redskins tight ends coach in 2000.

Tight ends coach Michael Pope was a Redskins tight ends coach from 1997-99.

Defensive line coach Robert Nunn coached the Redskins' defensive line in 2003.

Wide receiver Devin Thomas was the Redskins' second-round draft pick in 2008 and played with the club through Week 6 this season. He logged 40 catches for 445 yards and three touchdowns in 2 seasons with the Redskins.

Backup quarterback Sage Rosenfels was the Redskins' fourth-round draft pick in 2001. He was with the Redskins for one season but did not see any game action.

Player development consultant Jessie Armstead was a linebacker with the Redskins from 2003-04.

REDSKINS-GIANTS NEWS & NOTES

-- A New And Improved FedExField

The Redskins have announced new improvements to FedExField for the 2010 season.

Among the improvements to the facility include the installation of new HD video boards, a complete replacement of the stadium's video control room, a new text message traffic alert system, installation of the locker of the late Sean Taylor for viewing on the club level, and club level party decks.

"Everything we are doing is focused on continuing to improve the gameday experience for fans at FedExField," Redskins chief 0perating officer David P. Donovan said. "We believe fans will really feel the impact of these improvements."

The HD video boards are accompanied by eight new digital ribbon boards to provide fans with out-of-town scores, statistics and more, all monitored and operated from a state-of-the-art control room located on the Owner's Club Level.

The improvements allow for simultaneous multi-angle game highlights and replays, game graphics and other high definition content.

"When the stadium was first built, high definition didn't exist at the time in this capacity," Redskins owner Daniel M. Snyder said. "So we said, 'Hey, this is a real opportunity,' so we upgraded it...It's important that we keep up with the quality of entertainment. This is really state of the art."

-- Traffic Alerts Via Text Messaging

For the 2010 season, the Redskins are providing traffic alerts via text message, giving fans access to regular updates on the best routes to use to get to FedExField on gameday.

The service provides information on gameday bottlenecks to avoid up until kickoff, as well as announcements on any post-game traffic issues that arise to help fans get to and from the stadium for every home game.

Redskins staff monitor traffic on the Beltway, Landover Road, Arena Drive and Central Avenue to provide up-to-the-minute updates. Fans can opt-in to these alerts by completing the signup form at www.redskins.com/trafficalerts .

The Redskins also have updated route guidance to the stadium to give fans alternatives to Beltway exits 15, 16 and 17, including turn-by-turn guidance so fans from Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia can enter the stadium grounds from the west on either Landover Road or Central Avenue. This information and more can be found online at www.redskins.com/parking .

-- Fletcher's An Iron Man

London Fletcher has continued to be a model of consistency in his 13th NFL season.

He has not missed a game since entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the St. Louis Rams in 1998.

With Brett Favre's consecutive games played streak having been snapped in Week 15, Fletcher is now tied with Tampa Bay's Ronde Barber and Indianapolis's Peyton Manning for the longest active streak with 207 consecutive games played.

Fletcher is third among active players with 166 consecutive starts. Manning is first with 207 consecutive starts and Barber is second at 182.

Since joining the Redskins in 2007, Fletcher has led the team in tackles in each of his three seasons with the club.

His 152 tackles this season is the 12th straight in which he has recorded at least 100 tackles. The streak dates back to 1999, when he was in his second season with the Rams. It is the longest current streak in the NFL.

-- First-Year Redskins Head Coaches

Entering Sunday's game vs. Tennessee, Mike Shanahan is 6-9 in his first season as Redskins head coach.

Looking back at Redskins head coaches in their first season, five have gone on to have winning seasons (excluding Dick Todd, who was 5-4 in taking over three games into the 1951 season.)

Twelve first-year head coaches suffered losing campaigns, including Joe Gibbs's return in 2004. Additionally Herman Ball coached the final seven games in 1949 and finished 1-4, while Terry Robiskie finished 1-2 while coaching the last three games of 2000.

Eight first-year head coaches ended their seasons with a .500 record, including Jim Zorn in 2008.

-- Shanahan's Moving Up

With the Redskins' Week 16 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Mike Shanahan recorded his 160th career win (regular season and postseason) as a head coach.

Shanahan's career record is 160-112, a .588 winning percentage. That win total is 16th best among all-time NFL head coaches.

He needs two wins to surpass Bill Cowher, who has a 161-99-1 career record.

Among active head coaches, Shanahan's 160-112 record is second only to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who has a 176-99 record.

-- Going Overtime

The Redskins have played four overtime contests this season and they have a record of 3-1. Graham Gano kicked game-winning filed goals in all three of the Redskins' overtime wins.

Last Sunday's 20-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field was the fourth overtime game. It set a franchise mark for most OT games in one Redskins season.

In Week 2, the Redskins lost to the Houston Texans 30-27 in overtime at FedExField. Three weeks later, they defeated the Green Bay Packers 16-13 in overtime at FedExField.

In Week 11 at Tennessee, the Redskins defeated the Titans 19-16 in overtime at LP Field in Nashville.

-- Cooley Coming On

Chris Cooley could emerge as the greatest Redskins tight end in franchise history this year.

In his 7-year career, Cooley has 415 receptions for 4,585 yards and 31 touchdowns.

He has moved past Ricky Sanders for sixth place in all-time receptions in franchise history.

Among tight ends, he is ranked second in all-time receptions in franchise history behind Jerry Smith, whose 13-year career is twice that of Cooley. Smith finished his career with 421 career receptions.