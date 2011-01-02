News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Week 16: Redskins (6-9) vs. Giants (9-6)

Jan 01, 2011 at 07:00 PM
181550.jpg

Gameday Graphic for Game on 1/2/2011

The Redskins close out the 2010 season against NFC East rival New York Giants this Sunday, Jan. 2, at FedExField.

Kickoff has been flexed to 4:15 p.m. ET. (It was originally a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.)

fioslogovz_fios_mp_2c.jpg

The Redskins-Giants game is presented by Verizon FiOS. Verizon is
the Exclusive Triple Play Provider of the Washington Redskins!

FedExField is a natural grass surface. The stadium seats 91,704.

It's the Redskins' sixth and final NFC East game this season. With a 2-3 mark so far this season, they are looking to finish at .500 in the division.

The Redskins have defeated the Dallas Cowboys (13-7 in Week 1) and Philadelphia Eagles (17-12 in Week 4) and lost to the Eagles (59-28 in Week 9), Giants (31-7 in Week 13) and Cowboys (33-30 in Week 15).

The Giants are 2-3 in divisional play, with wins over the Cowboys and Redskins and losses to the Eagles twice and the Cowboys.

In home games, the Redskins are 2-5 this season. On the road, the Giants are 4-3.

The game will be televised on FOX. Sam Rosen calls the play-by-play with color commentary by Tim Ryan. Laura Omkin reports from the sidelines.

On radio, the game will be broadcast locally on ESPN 980 and the Redskins Radio Network. Larry Michael calls the play-by-play with former Redskins and Hall of Famers Sonny Jurgensen and Sam Huff adding color commentary. Former Redskin Rick 'Doc' Walker reports from the sidelines.

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS

OFFENSE
Pos.RedskinsGiants
WR89 Santana Moss88 Hakeem Nicks
LT71 Trent Williams66 David Diehl
LG78 Kory Lichtensteiger69 Rich Seubert
C61 Casey Rabach60 Shaun O'Hara
RG63 Will Montgomery76 Chris Snee
RT77 Jammal Brown67 Kareem McKenzie
TE47 Chris Cooley89 Kevin Boss
WR13 Anthony Armstrong82 Mario Manningham
QB8 Rex Grossman10 Eli Manning
FB45 Mike Sellers86 Bear Pascoe
RB46 Ryan Torain27 Brandon Jacobs
DEFENSE
Pos.RedskinsGiants
DE94 Adam Carriker72 Osi Umenyiora
NT/DE76 Anthony Bryant99 Chris Canty
DE/DT91 Vonnie Holliday96 Barry Cofield
LB/DE99 Andre Carter91 Justin Tuck
LB59 London Fletcher53 Keith Bulluck
LB52 Rocky McIntosh54 Jonathan Goff
LB98 Brian Orakpo59 Michael Boley
CB23 DeAngelo Hall23 Corey Webster
CB22 Carlos Rogers24 Terrell Thomas
SS37 Reed Doughty21 Kenny Phillips
FS41 Kareem Moore26 Antrel Rolle
SPECIAL TEAMS
Pos.RedskinsGiants
P1 Sam Paulesco6 Matt Dodge
K4 Graham Gano9 Lawrence Tynes
H1 Sam Paulescu17 Sage Rosenfels
LS57 Nick Sundberg51 Zak DeOssie
KOR16 Brandon Banks15 Darius Reynaud
PR16 Brandon Banks15 Darius Reynaud

SERIES HISTORY

The Redskins and New York Giants have played each other every year since 1932, with the Giants leading the series 91-62-4 (including postseason).

The two teams have played each other more than any other team in each club's history.

The Giants have won five consecutive games against the Redskins, including twice in 2009. Since 2006, the Giants own an 8-1 record against the Redskins.

One month ago, in Week 13 on Dec. 5, the Giants handed the Redskins a 31-7 loss at New Meadowlands Stadium.

Led by running backs Brandon Jacobs and Ahmad Bradshaw, the Giants compiled 197 rushing yards and four touchdowns against the Redskins' defense.

In Week 1 of the 2009 season, the Giants defeated the Redskins 23-17 at Giants Stadium in the Meadowlands.

In what turned out to be a pivotal play, defensive end Osi Umenyiora stripped quarterback Jason Campbell of the ball in the second quarter and scooped up the fumble. He raced 37 yards for a touchdown.

Fourteen weeks later, in a nationally televised Monday night contest, the Giants dominated the Redskins in a 45-12 victory at FedExField.

The Redskins' first-ever game in Washington, D.C., was against the Giants. On Sept. 16, 1937, the Redskins defeated the Giants 13-3 in front of 19,941 fans at D.C. Stadium.

The Redskins and Giants have played twice in the postseason, once in 1943 with the Redskins winning 28-0 to advance to the NFL Championship game.

In 1986, the Giants defeated Joe Gibbs's Redskins 17-0 in the NFC Championship game at Giants Stadium.

TALE OF THE TAPE

REDSKINS 2010 RANKINGS
OffenseRankYards/Game
Total Offense19332.6
Rushing Offense2992.9
Passing Offense10239.7

DefenseRankYards/GameTotal Defense32393.5Rushing Defense25130.6Passing Defense31262.9

 </tbody>

GIANTS 2010 RANKINGS
OffenseRankYards/Game
Total Offense3384.0
Rushing Offense5141.2
Passing Offense9242.8

DefenseRankYards/GameTotal Defense5

 </tbody>

FAMILIAR FACES ON THE GIANTS

Offensive line coach Pat Flahertywas a Redskins tight ends coach in 2000.

Tight ends coach Michael Pope was a Redskins tight ends coach from 1997-99.

Defensive line coach Robert Nunn coached the Redskins' defensive line in 2003.

Wide receiver Devin Thomas was the Redskins' second-round draft pick in 2008 and played with the club through Week 6 this season. He logged 40 catches for 445 yards and three touchdowns in 2 seasons with the Redskins.

Backup quarterback Sage Rosenfels was the Redskins' fourth-round draft pick in 2001. He was with the Redskins for one season but did not see any game action.

Player development consultant Jessie Armstead was a linebacker with the Redskins from 2003-04.

REDSKINS-GIANTS NEWS & NOTES

-- A New And Improved FedExField

The Redskins have announced new improvements to FedExField for the 2010 season.

Among the improvements to the facility include the installation of new HD video boards, a complete replacement of the stadium's video control room, a new text message traffic alert system, installation of the locker of the late Sean Taylor for viewing on the club level, and club level party decks.

"Everything we are doing is focused on continuing to improve the gameday experience for fans at FedExField," Redskins chief 0perating officer David P. Donovan said. "We believe fans will really feel the impact of these improvements."

The HD video boards are accompanied by eight new digital ribbon boards to provide fans with out-of-town scores, statistics and more, all monitored and operated from a state-of-the-art control room located on the Owner's Club Level.

The improvements allow for simultaneous multi-angle game highlights and replays, game graphics and other high definition content.

"When the stadium was first built, high definition didn't exist at the time in this capacity," Redskins owner Daniel M. Snyder said. "So we said, 'Hey, this is a real opportunity,' so we upgraded it...It's important that we keep up with the quality of entertainment. This is really state of the art."

-- Traffic Alerts Via Text Messaging

For the 2010 season, the Redskins are providing traffic alerts via text message, giving fans access to regular updates on the best routes to use to get to FedExField on gameday.

The service provides information on gameday bottlenecks to avoid up until kickoff, as well as announcements on any post-game traffic issues that arise to help fans get to and from the stadium for every home game.

Redskins staff monitor traffic on the Beltway, Landover Road, Arena Drive and Central Avenue to provide up-to-the-minute updates. Fans can opt-in to these alerts by completing the signup form at www.redskins.com/trafficalerts.

The Redskins also have updated route guidance to the stadium to give fans alternatives to Beltway exits 15, 16 and 17, including turn-by-turn guidance so fans from Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia can enter the stadium grounds from the west on either Landover Road or Central Avenue. This information and more can be found online at www.redskins.com/parking.

-- Fletcher's An Iron Man

London Fletcher has continued to be a model of consistency in his 13th NFL season.

He has not missed a game since entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the St. Louis Rams in 1998.

With Brett Favre's consecutive games played streak having been snapped in Week 15, Fletcher is now tied with Tampa Bay's Ronde Barber and Indianapolis's Peyton Manning for the longest active streak with 207 consecutive games played.

Fletcher is third among active players with 166 consecutive starts. Manning is first with 207 consecutive starts and Barber is second at 182.

Since joining the Redskins in 2007, Fletcher has led the team in tackles in each of his three seasons with the club.

His 152 tackles this season is the 12th straight in which he has recorded at least 100 tackles. The streak dates back to 1999, when he was in his second season with the Rams. It is the longest current streak in the NFL.

-- First-Year Redskins Head Coaches

Entering Sunday's game vs. Tennessee, Mike Shanahan is 6-9 in his first season as Redskins head coach.

Looking back at Redskins head coaches in their first season, five have gone on to have winning seasons (excluding Dick Todd, who was 5-4 in taking over three games into the 1951 season.)

Twelve first-year head coaches suffered losing campaigns, including Joe Gibbs's return in 2004. Additionally Herman Ball coached the final seven games in 1949 and finished 1-4, while Terry Robiskie finished 1-2 while coaching the last three games of 2000.

Eight first-year head coaches ended their seasons with a .500 record, including Jim Zorn in 2008.

-- Shanahan's Moving Up

With the Redskins' Week 16 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Mike Shanahan recorded his 160th career win (regular season and postseason) as a head coach.

Shanahan's career record is 160-112, a .588 winning percentage. That win total is 16th best among all-time NFL head coaches.

He needs two wins to surpass Bill Cowher, who has a 161-99-1 career record.

Among active head coaches, Shanahan's 160-112 record is second only to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who has a 176-99 record.

-- Going Overtime

The Redskins have played four overtime contests this season and they have a record of 3-1. Graham Gano kicked game-winning filed goals in all three of the Redskins' overtime wins.

Last Sunday's 20-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field was the fourth overtime game. It set a franchise mark for most OT games in one Redskins season.

In Week 2, the Redskins lost to the Houston Texans 30-27 in overtime at FedExField. Three weeks later, they defeated the Green Bay Packers 16-13 in overtime at FedExField.

In Week 11 at Tennessee, the Redskins defeated the Titans 19-16 in overtime at LP Field in Nashville.

-- Cooley Coming On

Chris Cooley could emerge as the greatest Redskins tight end in franchise history this year.

In his 7-year career, Cooley has 415 receptions for 4,585 yards and 31 touchdowns.

He has moved past Ricky Sanders for sixth place in all-time receptions in franchise history.

Among tight ends, he is ranked second in all-time receptions in franchise history behind Jerry Smith, whose 13-year career is twice that of Cooley. Smith finished his career with 421 career receptions.

Cooley already holds the Redskins record for most receptions by a tight end in a single season with 83 in 2008.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Terms

Enroll in the free Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes and you have a chance to win the chance to meet Terri McLauren

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.

news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray.

news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials.

news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.

Advertising