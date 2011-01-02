Week 16: Redskins (6-9) vs. Giants (9-6)

Gameday Graphic for Game on 1/2/2011
The Redskins close out the 2010 season against NFC East rival New York Giants this Sunday, Jan. 2, at FedExField.
Kickoff has been flexed to 4:15 p.m. ET. (It was originally a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.)
The Redskins-Giants game is presented by Verizon FiOS. Verizon is
the Exclusive Triple Play Provider of the Washington Redskins!
FedExField is a natural grass surface. The stadium seats 91,704.
It's the Redskins' sixth and final NFC East game this season. With a 2-3 mark so far this season, they are looking to finish at .500 in the division.
The Redskins have defeated the Dallas Cowboys (13-7 in Week 1) and Philadelphia Eagles (17-12 in Week 4) and lost to the Eagles (59-28 in Week 9), Giants (31-7 in Week 13) and Cowboys (33-30 in Week 15).
The Giants are 2-3 in divisional play, with wins over the Cowboys and Redskins and losses to the Eagles twice and the Cowboys.
In home games, the Redskins are 2-5 this season. On the road, the Giants are 4-3.
The game will be televised on FOX. Sam Rosen calls the play-by-play with color commentary by Tim Ryan. Laura Omkin reports from the sidelines.
On radio, the game will be broadcast locally on ESPN 980 and the Redskins Radio Network. Larry Michael calls the play-by-play with former Redskins and Hall of Famers Sonny Jurgensen and Sam Huff adding color commentary. Former Redskin Rick 'Doc' Walker reports from the sidelines.
PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS
|OFFENSE
|Pos.
|Redskins
|Giants
|WR
|89 Santana Moss
|88 Hakeem Nicks
|LT
|71 Trent Williams
|66 David Diehl
|LG
|78 Kory Lichtensteiger
|69 Rich Seubert
|C
|61 Casey Rabach
|60 Shaun O'Hara
|RG
|63 Will Montgomery
|76 Chris Snee
|RT
|77 Jammal Brown
|67 Kareem McKenzie
|TE
|47 Chris Cooley
|89 Kevin Boss
|WR
|13 Anthony Armstrong
|82 Mario Manningham
|QB
|8 Rex Grossman
|10 Eli Manning
|FB
|45 Mike Sellers
|86 Bear Pascoe
|RB
|46 Ryan Torain
|27 Brandon Jacobs
|DEFENSE
|Pos.
|Redskins
|Giants
|DE
|94 Adam Carriker
|72 Osi Umenyiora
|NT/DE
|76 Anthony Bryant
|99 Chris Canty
|DE/DT
|91 Vonnie Holliday
|96 Barry Cofield
|LB/DE
|99 Andre Carter
|91 Justin Tuck
|LB
|59 London Fletcher
|53 Keith Bulluck
|LB
|52 Rocky McIntosh
|54 Jonathan Goff
|LB
|98 Brian Orakpo
|59 Michael Boley
|CB
|23 DeAngelo Hall
|23 Corey Webster
|CB
|22 Carlos Rogers
|24 Terrell Thomas
|SS
|37 Reed Doughty
|21 Kenny Phillips
|FS
|41 Kareem Moore
|26 Antrel Rolle
|SPECIAL TEAMS
|Pos.
|Redskins
|Giants
|P
|1 Sam Paulesco
|6 Matt Dodge
|K
|4 Graham Gano
|9 Lawrence Tynes
|H
|1 Sam Paulescu
|17 Sage Rosenfels
|LS
|57 Nick Sundberg
|51 Zak DeOssie
|KOR
|16 Brandon Banks
|15 Darius Reynaud
|PR
|16 Brandon Banks
|15 Darius Reynaud
SERIES HISTORY
The Redskins and New York Giants have played each other every year since 1932, with the Giants leading the series 91-62-4 (including postseason).
The two teams have played each other more than any other team in each club's history.
The Giants have won five consecutive games against the Redskins, including twice in 2009. Since 2006, the Giants own an 8-1 record against the Redskins.
One month ago, in Week 13 on Dec. 5, the Giants handed the Redskins a 31-7 loss at New Meadowlands Stadium.
Led by running backs Brandon Jacobs and Ahmad Bradshaw, the Giants compiled 197 rushing yards and four touchdowns against the Redskins' defense.
In Week 1 of the 2009 season, the Giants defeated the Redskins 23-17 at Giants Stadium in the Meadowlands.
In what turned out to be a pivotal play, defensive end Osi Umenyiora stripped quarterback Jason Campbell of the ball in the second quarter and scooped up the fumble. He raced 37 yards for a touchdown.
Fourteen weeks later, in a nationally televised Monday night contest, the Giants dominated the Redskins in a 45-12 victory at FedExField.
The Redskins' first-ever game in Washington, D.C., was against the Giants. On Sept. 16, 1937, the Redskins defeated the Giants 13-3 in front of 19,941 fans at D.C. Stadium.
The Redskins and Giants have played twice in the postseason, once in 1943 with the Redskins winning 28-0 to advance to the NFL Championship game.
In 1986, the Giants defeated Joe Gibbs's Redskins 17-0 in the NFC Championship game at Giants Stadium.
TALE OF THE TAPE
|REDSKINS 2010 RANKINGS
|Offense
|Rank
|Yards/Game
|Total Offense
|19
|332.6
|Rushing Offense
|29
|92.9
|Passing Offense
|10
|239.7
|GIANTS 2010 RANKINGS
|Offense
|Rank
|Yards/Game
|Total Offense
|3
|384.0
|Rushing Offense
|5
|141.2
|Passing Offense
|9
|242.8
FAMILIAR FACES ON THE GIANTS
Offensive line coach Pat Flahertywas a Redskins tight ends coach in 2000.
Tight ends coach Michael Pope was a Redskins tight ends coach from 1997-99.
Defensive line coach Robert Nunn coached the Redskins' defensive line in 2003.
Wide receiver Devin Thomas was the Redskins' second-round draft pick in 2008 and played with the club through Week 6 this season. He logged 40 catches for 445 yards and three touchdowns in 2 seasons with the Redskins.
Backup quarterback Sage Rosenfels was the Redskins' fourth-round draft pick in 2001. He was with the Redskins for one season but did not see any game action.
Player development consultant Jessie Armstead was a linebacker with the Redskins from 2003-04.
REDSKINS-GIANTS NEWS & NOTES
-- A New And Improved FedExField
The Redskins have announced new improvements to FedExField for the 2010 season.
Among the improvements to the facility include the installation of new HD video boards, a complete replacement of the stadium's video control room, a new text message traffic alert system, installation of the locker of the late Sean Taylor for viewing on the club level, and club level party decks.
"Everything we are doing is focused on continuing to improve the gameday experience for fans at FedExField," Redskins chief 0perating officer David P. Donovan said. "We believe fans will really feel the impact of these improvements."
The HD video boards are accompanied by eight new digital ribbon boards to provide fans with out-of-town scores, statistics and more, all monitored and operated from a state-of-the-art control room located on the Owner's Club Level.
The improvements allow for simultaneous multi-angle game highlights and replays, game graphics and other high definition content.
"When the stadium was first built, high definition didn't exist at the time in this capacity," Redskins owner Daniel M. Snyder said. "So we said, 'Hey, this is a real opportunity,' so we upgraded it...It's important that we keep up with the quality of entertainment. This is really state of the art."
-- Traffic Alerts Via Text Messaging
For the 2010 season, the Redskins are providing traffic alerts via text message, giving fans access to regular updates on the best routes to use to get to FedExField on gameday.
The service provides information on gameday bottlenecks to avoid up until kickoff, as well as announcements on any post-game traffic issues that arise to help fans get to and from the stadium for every home game.
Redskins staff monitor traffic on the Beltway, Landover Road, Arena Drive and Central Avenue to provide up-to-the-minute updates. Fans can opt-in to these alerts by completing the signup form at www.redskins.com/trafficalerts.
The Redskins also have updated route guidance to the stadium to give fans alternatives to Beltway exits 15, 16 and 17, including turn-by-turn guidance so fans from Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia can enter the stadium grounds from the west on either Landover Road or Central Avenue. This information and more can be found online at www.redskins.com/parking.
-- Fletcher's An Iron Man
London Fletcher has continued to be a model of consistency in his 13th NFL season.
He has not missed a game since entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the St. Louis Rams in 1998.
With Brett Favre's consecutive games played streak having been snapped in Week 15, Fletcher is now tied with Tampa Bay's Ronde Barber and Indianapolis's Peyton Manning for the longest active streak with 207 consecutive games played.
Fletcher is third among active players with 166 consecutive starts. Manning is first with 207 consecutive starts and Barber is second at 182.
Since joining the Redskins in 2007, Fletcher has led the team in tackles in each of his three seasons with the club.
His 152 tackles this season is the 12th straight in which he has recorded at least 100 tackles. The streak dates back to 1999, when he was in his second season with the Rams. It is the longest current streak in the NFL.
-- First-Year Redskins Head Coaches
Entering Sunday's game vs. Tennessee, Mike Shanahan is 6-9 in his first season as Redskins head coach.
Looking back at Redskins head coaches in their first season, five have gone on to have winning seasons (excluding Dick Todd, who was 5-4 in taking over three games into the 1951 season.)
Twelve first-year head coaches suffered losing campaigns, including Joe Gibbs's return in 2004. Additionally Herman Ball coached the final seven games in 1949 and finished 1-4, while Terry Robiskie finished 1-2 while coaching the last three games of 2000.
Eight first-year head coaches ended their seasons with a .500 record, including Jim Zorn in 2008.
-- Shanahan's Moving Up
With the Redskins' Week 16 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Mike Shanahan recorded his 160th career win (regular season and postseason) as a head coach.
Shanahan's career record is 160-112, a .588 winning percentage. That win total is 16th best among all-time NFL head coaches.
He needs two wins to surpass Bill Cowher, who has a 161-99-1 career record.
Among active head coaches, Shanahan's 160-112 record is second only to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who has a 176-99 record.
-- Going Overtime
The Redskins have played four overtime contests this season and they have a record of 3-1. Graham Gano kicked game-winning filed goals in all three of the Redskins' overtime wins.
Last Sunday's 20-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field was the fourth overtime game. It set a franchise mark for most OT games in one Redskins season.
In Week 2, the Redskins lost to the Houston Texans 30-27 in overtime at FedExField. Three weeks later, they defeated the Green Bay Packers 16-13 in overtime at FedExField.
In Week 11 at Tennessee, the Redskins defeated the Titans 19-16 in overtime at LP Field in Nashville.
-- Cooley Coming On
Chris Cooley could emerge as the greatest Redskins tight end in franchise history this year.
In his 7-year career, Cooley has 415 receptions for 4,585 yards and 31 touchdowns.
He has moved past Ricky Sanders for sixth place in all-time receptions in franchise history.
Among tight ends, he is ranked second in all-time receptions in franchise history behind Jerry Smith, whose 13-year career is twice that of Cooley. Smith finished his career with 421 career receptions.
Cooley already holds the Redskins record for most receptions by a tight end in a single season with 83 in 2008.