Wake Up Washington | Wentz is confident offense will be 'ready for the challenge' from Cowboys' front

For the second week in a row, Carson Wentz will be facing a familiar NFC East foe for the first time in burgundy and gold. Wentz went 4-4 against Dallas during his five seasons in Philadelphia and has strong memories of the matchups.
"It's always a fun atmosphere. It's always fun compete against those," Wentz said. "It always seems like there's a little extra energy when you're playing in those games."
Many of the Dallas sides he competed against, the quarterback noted, possessed a solid pass rush. The same seems to be the case this year. Though the season is just three games old, the Cowboys are already making a case for best pass rush in the league. In Monday's 23-16 win against the Giants, Dallas recorded 35 quarterback pressures on Giants QB Daniel Jones.
Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons, who Wentz called a "great player" and Rivera described as "special, dynamic athlete," will appear in the contest after putting up exceptional numbers against Washington in their 2021 matchups. Despite the individual and collective talent in Dallas' front, Wentz feels good about what the Commanders offensive line will bring to the table for the rivalry.
"I've got nothing but confidence in our guys to protect," Wentz said.
Washington's players and staff have been putting in the work to prepare for whatever Dallas might be looking to throw. The whole team will be motivated to get back on the plane on Sunday at 2-2 and with a win over their biggest rivals under their belt.
"I'm very excited for the matchup. I know our guys are excited for it," Wentz said. "We're gonna be ready for the challenge."
Washington Commanders were wearing their black helmets as they began preparing for their Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Check out the top photos from Wednesday afternoon. Photos by Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Commanders.
The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.
- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras looks at Terry McLaurin's stats in the first three games.
- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about the use of McLaurin early in the season.
- ESPN's John Keim looks at what the Commanders offense hopes to be.
- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about the list of issues the Commanders need to fix.
- The Washington Time's Jacob Calvin Meyer writes that Dak Prescott will "probably not" play against the Commanders on Sunday.
- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about how better performances on first down can help the Commanders.
- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey opens his mailbox to answer questions from Commanders fans.
- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about the Commanders' evolving search for their offensive identity.
- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras gives his take on how the Commanders offense can improve.
- The Washington Post's Tramel Raggs writes about Jalen Hurts leaning on his arm to beat the Commanders.
- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on the Commanders' Week 3 game against the Eagles.
- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives four takeaways from the Commanders loss to the Eagles.
- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras gives his take on the Commanders' performance against the Eagles.
- The Washington Times' Jacob Calvin Meyer takes a look at the offensive line's performance in Week 3.
- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras reports on the Commanders defeat against the Eagles.
Check Out What's On Commanders.com:
- Practice report | Rivera calls Micah Parsons a 'special, dynamic' athlete
- Hail Mail | Turning the page to Dallas
- Commanders vs. Cowboys preview | Heading south to the Lone Star State
- Commanders offense holds itself accountable for first half mishaps
- From the booth | Spilled milk can be cleaned up
- 3 numbers to know from Washington's Week 3 loss
- Commanders-Eagles Stats & Snaps
- Instant Analysis | Commanders offense struggles in 24-8 defeat
- 5 takeaways from Washington's Week 3 loss to Philadelphia
- Commanders-Eagles Stats & Snaps