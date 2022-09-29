News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Wentz is confident offense will be 'ready for the challenge' from Cowboys' front

Sep 29, 2022 at 10:29 AM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

For the second week in a row, Carson Wentz will be facing a familiar NFC East foe for the first time in burgundy and gold. Wentz went 4-4 against Dallas during his five seasons in Philadelphia and has strong memories of the matchups.

"It's always a fun atmosphere. It's always fun compete against those," Wentz said. "It always seems like there's a little extra energy when you're playing in those games."

Many of the Dallas sides he competed against, the quarterback noted, possessed a solid pass rush. The same seems to be the case this year. Though the season is just three games old, the Cowboys are already making a case for best pass rush in the league. In Monday's 23-16 win against the Giants, Dallas recorded 35 quarterback pressures on Giants QB Daniel Jones.

Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons, who Wentz called a "great player" and Rivera described as "special, dynamic athlete," will appear in the contest after putting up exceptional numbers against Washington in their 2021 matchups. Despite the individual and collective talent in Dallas' front, Wentz feels good about what the Commanders offensive line will bring to the table for the rivalry.

"I've got nothing but confidence in our guys to protect," Wentz said.

Washington's players and staff have been putting in the work to prepare for whatever Dallas might be looking to throw. The whole team will be motivated to get back on the plane on Sunday at 2-2 and with a win over their biggest rivals under their belt.

"I'm very excited for the matchup. I know our guys are excited for it," Wentz said. "We're gonna be ready for the challenge."

