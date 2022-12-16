Practice report | Sweat, Smith-Williams active; St-Juste, Young questionable

Turner, who missed the previous game against the Giants with knee and ankle injuries, has had a solid week of practice and will return to an offensive line that paved the way for Washington to rush for 165 yards. Sam Cosmi, who left the Giants game with an ankle injury, will be active as well and will provide depth behind Turner and Cornelius Lucas.

St-Juste is listed as questionable for Sunday, but the cornerback had a full week of practice for the first time in three weeks. Should he be active, he will be a valuable piece for the secondary, as his size and physicality have allowed him to contain opponents' No. 1 receivers.

Young is questionable once again this week, although Rivera did say that the defensive end looked more confident in his workouts during the bye week. The Commanders have continued to take a cautious approach with him, but having him would certainly add another weapon to the pass rush.