Training camp notebook, Day 4 | Emmanuel Forbes shines, gets his first INT of camp

-- It was mostly a defensively dominated day, but there were some solid plays from receivers today. Dyami Brown had another good day with catches in 7-on-7 drills, and undrafted free agent Zion Bowens ended a period by hauling in a deep shot from Fromm near the end zone.

-- Here's a development on the competition at left guard: near the end of practice, Chris Paul was getting reps with the first group over Saahdiq Charles, who began training camp as the incumbent starter. Rivera has praised Paul since he was drafted last offseason, and several defensive linemen talked about how impressed they were with him. There's still a long way to go until that battle is decided, but it will be one to watch going forward.