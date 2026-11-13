5 takeaways from Commanders vs. Giants

The Washington Commanders got their third win of the season with a 24-21 primetime victory over the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. Here are five takeaways from Week 10.
1. They finished.
The Commanders have been trying to finish games all season. They had a breakthrough on Thursday night, although it did not always look like that would be the case.
Prior to the Commanders getting one last shot at taking the lead, not much had gone right for them in the fourth quarter. They had a turnover on downs followed by two interceptions from Jayden Daniels, both of which were in Giants territory. It felt similar to how the Commanders had either lost or tied three of their previous four games, where promising starts were ruined by disastrous finishes.
But head coach Dan Quinn said after the game he "had a sense it would come down to the end," and his team delivered when it mattered most.
Daniels, who had a solid night aside from his two interceptions with 277 total yards, made up for his mistakes by leading the offense on a three-play, 71-yard drive. He, with help from Treylon Burks, drew a pass interference call that moved the Commanders into Giants territory, and one play later, he and Stefon Diggs connected for a 32-yard touchdown. The defense then kept J.J. McCarthy and the Giants out of field goal range, forcing the quarterback to throw an interception and ice the game.
"It would have been really easy to lose the faith in that moment," Quinn said of the Commanders' previous three drives. "To see us battle and stay in the fight, that's what I was looking for."
Although it was not always pretty, the Commanders found a way to win with their season on the line. They will need more of that for the rest of the season to keep their playoff hopes alive, but it was an important sign of growth for the team.
The Washington Commanders have begun warming up at MetLife Stadium for their Week 10 matchup against the New York Giants.
2. Sonny Styles was clutch all night.
Styles had another night that proved why the Commanders were excited when he fell to them in the draft.
Most of the attention is going to be on the tackle for loss he had against McCarthy in the fourth quarter, and rightfully so. The Commanders would not have had another chance to win the game were it not for him sprinting into the backfield on third down to force a New York punt. He had recognized the play from when the two teams last played in Week 5. He began pointing in the direction McCarthy would run before the ball was snapped and shot through traffic to bring McCarthy down two yards behind the line of scrimmage.
But Styles was a terror for the Giants all night, finishing the game with 13 tackles. He was a dominant presence as a blitzer, bowling over Devin Singletary to force McCarthy out of the pocket in the first quarter. He was often one of the first defenders to meet running back Cam Skattebo in running lanes, holding him to minimal gains. He played a role in stuffing Jameis Winston on a quarterback sneak, leading to a critical punt from the Giants.
Styles leads the team with 80 tackles this season and has the highest pressure rate among rookie defenders at 19%. The Commanders wanted a player who could impact their defense at every level. They got that in Styles.
3. The offensive line protected Daniels.
Part of the reason Daniels was so efficient for most of the night was because of how well his offensive line protected him. The Giants had the third-highest blitz rate in the league heading into Thursday's game, and they brought plenty of it to try and hamper Daniels.
Daniels, however, felt little of it all night. He was only sacked one time, and he was only pressured on 17.9% of his dropbacks -- the second-lowest of his career.
"Let's give some love to the big uglies up front," Willie Colon said on "Good Morning Football."
The Giants have become one of the league's better defenses, ranking fifth in yards allowed and 11th in third-down efficiency. The Commanders did not have their best offensive night with 340 yards, but the unit functioned well when it needed to do so. The offense had 105 total yards on the ground and committed only four penalties all night. Nick Allegretti, who stepped in at center for Lucas Patrick, did a good job of leading the offensive front, and the group only allowed four pressures.
There is still work to be done up front, but give credit where it's due: the offensive line stepped up to the challenge in front of them.
4. The Ben Sinnott game.
Anyone who had been waiting for a big game from the third-year tight end was likely pleased with what they saw against the Giants. With Chig Okonkwo nursing a back injury and Colson Yankoff down with a knee issue, Sinnott was more involved in the game plan and had some important impact plays. He caught all four of his targets for 42 yards and even led the Commanders in receiving yards at one point.
"I felt amazing," Sinnott said. "It was so fun to get out here and catch a couple balls. I was just waiting on my opportunity."
There were several moments that could be considered Sinnott's best play of the night. There was his touchdown, which may have actually been for Diggs, at the end of the first half to give Washington a 10-7 lead. He also hurdled over a player as part of a 12-yard pickup. Then there was his explosive play in the third quarter, when he snagged a 24-yard pass from Daniels that set Washington up at its 47-yard line.
But the fact that there were so many is a good sign for Sinnott's development. He had one catch all season heading into Thursday's game and 16 in the previous two. It was a career performance from Sinnott, who excelled at getting yards after the catch in college. He will need to continue that progress going forward, but if this flash turns into a trend, it would be one more weapon for defenses to account for this season.
5. The defense stuck to the blitz.
The Commanders were not far behind the Giants in blitz rate heading into Thursday's game, and they made sure McCarthy felt their presence all night.
McCarthy did not necessarily have a bad game against the Commanders. He threw for a career-high 292 yards, including a 66-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. However, the Commanders made him earn every completed pass. They only brought him down for one sack, but he was consistently pressured with multiple defenders in the backfield. The Commanders brought pressure from multiple angles and even sent safeties Nick Cross and Jeremy Reaves to force quick releases.
The decision to blitz McCarthy paid off the most on the Giants' final two offensive plays. Reaves came sprinting off the edge, and while he did not get a sack, he did hit McCarthy's arm to force an interception. On the next play, the Commanders brought seven defenders and had three players in McCarthy's face as he lofted a ball to Malik Nabers. Rasul Douglas, who nearly had an interception on the previous play, came down with the ball on his second try, allowing the Commanders to run out the clock and take the win.
The Commanders' defense has shown improvement over the last month, limiting its last four opponents to 23 or fewer points. They seem more comfortable with concepts, although that will be tested in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Still, if the Commanders came maintain this level of performance, they will give themselves a chance at an upset.