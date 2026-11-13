5 takeaways from Commanders vs. Giants

The Washington Commanders got their third win of the season with a 24-21 primetime victory over the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. Here are five takeaways from Week 10.

1. They finished.

The Commanders have been trying to finish games all season. They had a breakthrough on Thursday night, although it did not always look like that would be the case.

Prior to the Commanders getting one last shot at taking the lead, not much had gone right for them in the fourth quarter. They had a turnover on downs followed by two interceptions from Jayden Daniels, both of which were in Giants territory. It felt similar to how the Commanders had either lost or tied three of their previous four games, where promising starts were ruined by disastrous finishes.

But head coach Dan Quinn said after the game he "had a sense it would come down to the end," and his team delivered when it mattered most.

Daniels, who had a solid night aside from his two interceptions with 277 total yards, made up for his mistakes by leading the offense on a three-play, 71-yard drive. He, with help from Treylon Burks, drew a pass interference call that moved the Commanders into Giants territory, and one play later, he and Stefon Diggs connected for a 32-yard touchdown. The defense then kept J.J. McCarthy and the Giants out of field goal range, forcing the quarterback to throw an interception and ice the game.

"It would have been really easy to lose the faith in that moment," Quinn said of the Commanders' previous three drives. "To see us battle and stay in the fight, that's what I was looking for."