Game Status | Lucas Patrick, Colson Yankoff ruled out vs. Giants.

Center Lucas Patrick and tight end Colson Yankoff have been ruled out for the Washington Commanders' game against the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.

Patrick was placed in the concussion protocol during the Commanders' game against the Los Angeles Rams. Yankoff is dealing with a knee injury that has hampered him since last week. Both were listed as non-participants all week.

It was essentially a foregone conclusion that Patrick would miss at least one game, which is why head coach Dan Quinn confirmed earlier in the week that veteran Nick Allegretti would be the starting center. Allegretti has dealt with multiple injuries since training camp that have limited his time on the field, but the Commanders are confident in his ability to direct their offensive line against a Giants defense that blitzes at the third-highest rate in the league.

"I'm excited to feel good physically and get an opportunity to go out there," Allegretti said Tuesday.

Allegretti, a seven-year veteran with 34 starts in 107 games, specialized at guard throughout his professional career prior to the 2026 season and even started at left guard for the Commanders during the entire 2024 season. He was relatively solid in that span, particularly as a pass protector. In 1,576 career pass blocking snaps, he allowed just five sacks and 13 quarterback hits.

The Commanders have options at tight end outside of Yankoff, who only has three catches for 22 yards this season, but Yankoff is a key special teams contributor with 185 snaps running with the unit. The Commanders will need to find a temporary replacement for his production, but there are players like Jeremy Reaves and Ben Sinnott would could fill his role.