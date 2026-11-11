 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Game Status | Lucas Patrick, Colson Yankoff ruled out vs. Giants.

Nov 11, 2026 at 01:30 PM
16x9 (3)

Center Lucas Patrick and tight end Colson Yankoff have been ruled out for the Washington Commanders' game against the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.

Patrick was placed in the concussion protocol during the Commanders' game against the Los Angeles Rams. Yankoff is dealing with a knee injury that has hampered him since last week. Both were listed as non-participants all week.

It was essentially a foregone conclusion that Patrick would miss at least one game, which is why head coach Dan Quinn confirmed earlier in the week that veteran Nick Allegretti would be the starting center. Allegretti has dealt with multiple injuries since training camp that have limited his time on the field, but the Commanders are confident in his ability to direct their offensive line against a Giants defense that blitzes at the third-highest rate in the league.

"I'm excited to feel good physically and get an opportunity to go out there," Allegretti said Tuesday.

Allegretti, a seven-year veteran with 34 starts in 107 games, specialized at guard throughout his professional career prior to the 2026 season and even started at left guard for the Commanders during the entire 2024 season. He was relatively solid in that span, particularly as a pass protector. In 1,576 career pass blocking snaps, he allowed just five sacks and 13 quarterback hits.

The Commanders have options at tight end outside of Yankoff, who only has three catches for 22 yards this season, but Yankoff is a key special teams contributor with 185 snaps running with the unit. The Commanders will need to find a temporary replacement for his production, but there are players like Jeremy Reaves and Ben Sinnott would could fill his role.

This story will be updated once the team releases their full injury report.

PlayerInjuryMondayTuesdayWednesdayGame Status
WR Treylon BurksFootDNPLimited
C Lucas PatrickConcussionDNPDNPDNPOUT
TE Colson YankoffKneeDNPDNPDNPOUT
TE Chig OkonkwoHipLimitedFull
DT Shy TuttleShoulderLimitedFull
TE John BatesShoulderFullFull
QB Jayden DanielsLeft ElbowFullFull
C Matt GulbinKneeFullFull
CB Amik RobertsonAnkleFullFull

"Click here to learn more about Patient First

Related Content

news

3 keys to Commanders vs. Giants

The Washington Commanders are facing off against the New York Giants in a pivotal NFC East battle on Thursday Night Football. Here are three keys to securing a victory.

news

Practice notes | Commanders want to fix third down issues to maximize ground attack

The Commanders want to run the ball more heading into the final nine games of the season. First, however, they need to give themselves more opportunities to run the ball, and that means fixing their worst area: converting third downs.

news

Commanders vs. Giants preview | A key division contest

The Washington Commanders are traveling to take on the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.

news

Commanders vs. Giants Week 10 injury report

The Washington Commanders have released their injury report ahead of their matchup with the New York Giants.

news

Final thoughts | Updates on Treylon Burks, Amik Robertson, Lucas Patrick

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addressed the media the day after the team's 20-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Here are some of his final thoughts before the team moves on to play the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.

news

5 takeaways from Commanders vs. Rams

The Washington Commanders fell to 2-5-1 after a 20-13 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams. Here are five takeaways from the Week 9 matchup.

news

Commanders-Rams Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 20-13 loss against the Los Angeles Rams presented by EquiTrust Life Insurance Company, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

news

Instant analysis | Commanders fall to Rams, 20-13

The same problems they have had all season came up again. And for the second time in three games, those attempts fell short in a 20-13 defeat to the Rams, dropping their record to 2-5-1 at the halfway point of the season.

news

Gameday blog | Commanders vs. Rams, Week 9

The Washington Commanders are taking on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9. Check out this Gameday blog for stats, updates and more.

news

Commanders vs. Rams | How to watch, listen, stream

The Washington Commanders are back from their bye week and preparing to host the Los Angeles Rams. Here's how to watch, listen to and live stream the game.

news

Inactives | Commanders vs. Rams, Week 9

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for their Week 9 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Advertising