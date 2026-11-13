Instant analysis | Commanders win in dramatic fashion vs. Giants

There will be no tie at MetLife Stadium tonight.
There was 1:46 left on the clock, and the Washington Commanders were in the spot they have been in for the last month. They were down four points against the NFC East-leading New York Giants with a chance to finish -- an obstacle they have struggled to overcome all season -- and keep their season alive.
And after stumbling twice with two interceptions, Jayden Daniels and the offense delivered. He found Stefon Diggs, who got open on third-and-4, for a 32-yard touchdown to give the Commanders a game-winning 24-21 lead.
After weeks of searching for it, the Commanders got their four-quarter performance.
That does not mean it was a pretty four quarters, particularly near the end. Daniels threw his first two interceptions of the year on back-to-back drives after the Giants took the lead with a 66-yard touchdown from Isaiah Likely. It was eerily similar to how the Commanders have looked for much of the season, when self-inflicted errors ruined promising performances earlier in games.
But after Sonny Styles, who led the team with 13 tackles, took down JJ McCarthy on third down, leading to a 12-yard punt from Jordan Stout, Daniels responded when Washington needed it the most. All the Commanders needed were three plays to move downfield. A pass interference penalty on the Giants moved the ball to the New York 38-yard line, followed by a five-yard catch from Austin Ekeler.
Diggs finished the drive from there, making the catch at the Giants' 27-yard line and evading a tackle at the 20. He ran the remaining yards unopposed for the score.
Daniels, who remains undefeated against the Giants in his career, completed 23 of his 33 pass attempts for 249 yards and three touchdowns.
It was not just the fourth-quarter heroics that were different about the Commanders' performance. The defense, aside from Likely's touchdown, largely kept the Giants' offense in check, bringing consistent pressure on JJ McCarthy and limiting Malik Nabers to five catches for 44 yards. They held the Giants to 33% on third down and forced two turnovers, the last being Rasul Douglas' interception to ice the game.
The Washington Commanders have begun warming up at MetLife Stadium for their Week 10 matchup against the New York Giants.
On offense, errors like false starts and a delay of game were present but significantly reduced, as the Commanders committed just four penalties for 17 yards. The offensive line, which allowed four sacks against the Los Angeles Rams last week, allowed just one sack against a defense that had the third-highest blitz rate heading into Thursday's game.
That extra time allowed Daniels to work comfortably from the pocket, and he was efficient in the first half, completing 11 of 15 passes for 112 yards and a score. He completed four passes on the Commanders' second drive, hitting Chig Okonkwo with an 11-yard pass to get them into field goal range. The Giants responded with a 16-play, 72-yard touchdown drive, but Daniels responded by driving the offense 62 yards downfield in the closing minutes of the first half and connecting with Ben Sinnott for a one-yard touchdown on third-and-goal.
It was a back-and-forth affair from there.
The Giants took the lead in the third quarter after a drive that saw the Commanders move backward 15 yards. After McCarthy got the Giants to the Commanders' 20-yard line, Cam Skattebo, who had 78 yards on 18 carries, finished the drive with back-to-back runs to get into the end zone. The Commanders bounced back, though, as Daniels found Sinnott again for a 24-yard gain and later tossed a pass to Antonio Williams, who ran the ball into the end zone for the 31-yard score.
But the Commanders began to falter after that. They squandered a forced fumble from the defense and punted the ball back to the Giants four plays later. Their next three drives ended with a turnover on downs and two interceptions, both of which came in Giants territory.
Meanwhile, the Giants were doing just enough to take the lead. McCarthy took advantage of a safety blitz from Nick Cross, who slowed up just before he got to the quarterback for a sack, and found Likely for a 66-yard catch-and-run to the end zone.
But the defense held up when it mattered most. They stopped Skattebo on two runs to force a third down, and Styles flew into the backfield on a McCarthy run for a two-yard loss.
The play set up the end-of-game heroics from Daniels. The Giants' attempts at getting into range for a game-tying field goal ended when Douglas grabbed his interception, allowing the Commanders to run out the clock from there.
The Commanders have 11 days to prepare for their next matchup -- a home game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. Many of the Commanders' players labeled the Giants matchup as a must-win moment, and to their credit, they rose to the occasion.
Now, as the NFC East remains up for grabs, they are still in the hunt.