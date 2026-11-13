Instant analysis | Commanders win in dramatic fashion vs. Giants

That does not mean it was a pretty four quarters, particularly near the end. Daniels threw his first two interceptions of the year on back-to-back drives after the Giants took the lead with a 66-yard touchdown from Isaiah Likely. It was eerily similar to how the Commanders have looked for much of the season, when self-inflicted errors ruined promising performances earlier in games.

But after Sonny Styles, who led the team with 13 tackles, took down JJ McCarthy on third down, leading to a 12-yard punt from Jordan Stout, Daniels responded when Washington needed it the most. All the Commanders needed were three plays to move downfield. A pass interference penalty on the Giants moved the ball to the New York 38-yard line, followed by a five-yard catch from Austin Ekeler.

Diggs finished the drive from there, making the catch at the Giants' 27-yard line and evading a tackle at the 20. He ran the remaining yards unopposed for the score.

Daniels, who remains undefeated against the Giants in his career, completed 23 of his 33 pass attempts for 249 yards and three touchdowns.