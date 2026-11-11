3 keys to Commanders vs. Giants

3. Stick to the run game.

The Commanders have one of the better rushing offenses in the league, based on their average yards per game. However, they have only run the ball 210 times -- good enough for 25th this season.

The Commanders want to change that, and there will be chances to do it against the Giants. The key for them, head coach Dan Quinn said, is sticking with it for four quarters.

"There's going to be some plays that are the ones and zeros, and that's part of going, but I also want us to make sure we stay with it and keep going," Quinn added.

The Commanders are currently thin at running back with Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Jeremy McNichols on Injured Reserve, the latter likely being out of the season. They do have Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler, though, both of whom flashed against the Rams. There might also be more opportunities for Daniels, who currently leads NFC quarterbacks in rushing yards, on designed runs or scrambles. That was the case in the last matchup with the Giants, when he had two rushing touchdowns of 30-plus yards.

The Giants will likely be determined to prevent that from happening again, meaning they could put a spy on Daniels to limit the chance for explosive runs. But that should not deter the Commanders from running the ball. It's one of the few areas where the Giants are below average with 123 yards given up per game.