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Sam Hartman announced as next 'Bachelor' for ABC's hit show

Nov 13, 2026 at 09:08 AM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

WC_08282026_PRE3_WAS@BAL_EFM323
Emily Faith Morgan/Washington Commanders

Sam Hartman will be looking for love this offseason.

Hartman has been announced as the next star of "The Bachelor" on ABC's hit show for its 30th season, which will air on March 21.

"I'm excited but also very nervous," Hartman said Friday on "Good Morning America." "I have a tough time holding conversation with one girl. Thirty is going to be pretty tough."

Hartman, a 2024 undrafted free agent, played four seasons of college football at Wake Forest before spending a season at Notre Dame. He finished fourth in FBS history with 134 passing touchdowns and became the first FBS quarterback since Baker Mayfield in 2017 to reach 14,000 career passing yards. He finished with 35 consecutive games with a passing touchdown and the most 300-yard passing games in ACC history.

In his lone year with Notre Dame, he had the second-best single-season passer rating in Notre Dame history (159.5).

At first, Hartman was hesitant to be on the show, saying "no way" when presented with the opportunity, but after speaking with host and former NFL player Jesse Palmer, he had a better picture of what the show can offer.

"He kind of gave me the insight of what it is, what it's not," Hartman said. "And I think anybody in their right mind, if you get told, 'Hey, you've got a chance to go find the love of your life,' I know one thing, when people are saying, 'I do,' they don't ask you where you met, they ask if you wanna do it forever, and I don't see any problem with that."

Hartman said he was "very nervous" about having his search for love broadcast to the world, but he added that his teammates were giving him some advice on the plane ride following the Commanders' 24-21 win over the New York Giants.

"Probably not gonna listen to anybody on that," Hartman joked. "But no, I'm excited."

As for what he is looking for in the love of his life, Hartman said "competitiveness."

"Competitiveness and somebody that I want to be able to chase. Not chase in a way that, 'You haven't texted me back in a week,' but chase in a way that they have a drive for something and motivates me to wake up every day to chase them."

The next season of "The Bachelor" will be streamed on Hulu the day after airing on ABC.

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