 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders vs. Giants | How to watch, listen, stream

Nov 12, 2026 at 08:08 PM
WC_11082026_WK09_LARvsWAS_KC41575
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are taking on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Here's how to watch, listen to and live stream the game.

QUICK FACTS

  • The Commanders' all-time record against New York when playing in New York is 32-57-3 and are looking to extend a two-game winning streak.
  • Washington is looking for their first win on Thursday Night Football since 2022.
  • This is the sixth time that Washington and New York have played each other on Thursday Night Football and the third time that they will face off on Thursday in New York.
  • Washington has a 2-3 record against New York on Thursday Night Football. The team is looking for their third consecutive win against the Giants on Thursday Night Football.
  • The last time that the Commanders and Giants played on Thursday Night Football was Week 2 of the 2021 season.

WHERE TO WATCH THE COMMANDERS ON TV

The Commanders broadcast for Week 10 will air on Amazon Prime.

  • Al Michaels (play-by-play)
  • Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)
  • Kaylee Hartung (sideline)

Related Links

HOW TO LISTEN TO THE COMMANDERS ON THE RADIO

  • The Washington Commanders Radio broadcast is packed with pro commentary! Join Washington Ring of Honor member London Fletcher and play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein as they anchor the team's gameday radio broadcasts.
  • Coverage starts two hours before kickoff with the Official Washington Commanders Pregame Show, which can be found on the Commanders app.
  • Catch the breakdown of the game as we take your calls immediately following the game.
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Giants, Week 10 pregame

The Washington Commanders have begun warming up at MetLife Stadium for their Week 10 matchup against the New York Giants.

Giants_pregame
1 / 58
KC107300
2 / 58
KC107605
3 / 58
KC107520
4 / 58
KC107506
5 / 58
KC107452
6 / 58
KC107662
7 / 58
KC107673
8 / 58
KC107785
9 / 58
KC107429
10 / 58
KC107335
11 / 58
KC107197
12 / 58
KC107300
13 / 58
KC107288
14 / 58
KC107225
15 / 58
KC106748
16 / 58
KC106740
17 / 58
KC107048
18 / 58
KC106988
19 / 58
KC106698
20 / 58
KC106698 1
21 / 58
KC106722
22 / 58
KC106707
23 / 58
KC106807
24 / 58
KC106756
25 / 58
KC106489
26 / 58
KC106552
27 / 58
KC106547
28 / 58
KC106462
29 / 58
TRS08440
30 / 58
TRS08453
31 / 58
TRS08489
32 / 58
KC106418
33 / 58
KC106459
34 / 58
KC105920
35 / 58
KC106334
36 / 58
KC106013
37 / 58
KC106243
38 / 58
KC105968
39 / 58
KC106116
40 / 58
KC104998
41 / 58
KC105623
42 / 58
KC105055
43 / 58
KC105082
44 / 58
KC105365
45 / 58
KC105550
46 / 58
KC105133
47 / 58
KC105490
48 / 58
KC105515
49 / 58
KC104954
50 / 58
TRS08305
51 / 58
TRS08149
52 / 58
TRS08348
53 / 58
TRS08277
54 / 58
TRS08233
55 / 58
TRS08263
56 / 58
TRS08360
57 / 58
TRS08216
58 / 58
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

SOCIAL MEDIA

Related Content

news

Instant analysis | Commanders win in dramatic fashion vs. Giants

And after stumbling twice with two interceptions, Jayden Daniels and the offense delivered. He found Stefon Diggs, who got open on third-and-4, for a 32-yard touchdown to give the Commanders a game-winning 24-21 lead.

news

Gameday blog | Commanders vs. Giants, Week 10

The Washington Commanders are taking on the New York Giants in Week 10. Check out this Gameday blog for stats, updates and more.

news

Inactives | Commanders vs. Giants, Week 10

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for their Week 10 game against the New York Giants.

news

Game Status | Lucas Patrick, Colson Yankoff ruled out vs. Giants.

The Washington Commanders have released their injury report ahead of their matchup with the New York Giants.

news

Persistence, friendship and John Riggins truck drive unforgettable weekend for two Washington fans

When the organization started working with the Riggins' family on the jersey retirement weekend, Lisa Marie knew there was a special opportunity here for these two friends

news

3 keys to Commanders vs. Giants

The Washington Commanders are facing off against the New York Giants in a pivotal NFC East battle on Thursday Night Football. Here are three keys to securing a victory.

news

Practice notes | Commanders want to fix third down issues to maximize ground attack

The Commanders want to run the ball more heading into the final nine games of the season. First, however, they need to give themselves more opportunities to run the ball, and that means fixing their worst area: converting third downs.

news

Commanders vs. Giants preview | A key division contest

The Washington Commanders are traveling to take on the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.

news

Commanders vs. Giants Week 10 injury report

The Washington Commanders have released their injury report ahead of their matchup with the New York Giants.

news

Final thoughts | Updates on Treylon Burks, Amik Robertson, Lucas Patrick

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addressed the media the day after the team's 20-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Here are some of his final thoughts before the team moves on to play the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.

news

5 takeaways from Commanders vs. Rams

The Washington Commanders fell to 2-5-1 after a 20-13 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams. Here are five takeaways from the Week 9 matchup.

Advertising