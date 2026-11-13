Commanders vs. Giants | How to watch, listen, stream

The Washington Commanders are taking on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Here's how to watch, listen to and live stream the game.
QUICK FACTS
- The Commanders' all-time record against New York when playing in New York is 32-57-3 and are looking to extend a two-game winning streak.
- Washington is looking for their first win on Thursday Night Football since 2022.
- This is the sixth time that Washington and New York have played each other on Thursday Night Football and the third time that they will face off on Thursday in New York.
- Washington has a 2-3 record against New York on Thursday Night Football. The team is looking for their third consecutive win against the Giants on Thursday Night Football.
- The last time that the Commanders and Giants played on Thursday Night Football was Week 2 of the 2021 season.
WHERE TO WATCH THE COMMANDERS ON TV
The Commanders broadcast for Week 10 will air on Amazon Prime.
- Al Michaels (play-by-play)
- Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)
- Kaylee Hartung (sideline)
HOW TO LISTEN TO THE COMMANDERS ON THE RADIO
- The Washington Commanders Radio broadcast is packed with pro commentary! Join Washington Ring of Honor member London Fletcher and play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein as they anchor the team's gameday radio broadcasts.
- Coverage starts two hours before kickoff with the Official Washington Commanders Pregame Show, which can be found on the Commanders app.
- Catch the breakdown of the game as we take your calls immediately following the game.
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
The Washington Commanders have begun warming up at MetLife Stadium for their Week 10 matchup against the New York Giants.
SOCIAL MEDIA
- X: @Commanders, @ZachSelbyWC
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Commanders/
- Instagram: @Commanders