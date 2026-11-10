Commanders vs. Giants preview | A key division contest

The Washington Commanders are traveling to take on the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Nov. 12
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)
WATCH: Amazon Prime
- Al Michaels (play-by-play)
- Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)
- Kaylee Hartung (sideline)
RADIO:
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- London Fletcher (analyst)
- Logan Paulsen (sideline)
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, **HERE.**
- The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the **iHeartRadio app.**
QUICK HITS
- The Commanders' all-time record against New York when playing in New York is 32-57-3 and are looking to extend a two-game winning streak.
- Washington is looking for their first win on Thursday Night Football since 2022.
- This is the sixth time that Washington and New York have played each other on Thursday Night Football and the third time that they will face off on Thursday in New York.
- Washington has a 2-3 record against New York on Thursday Night Football. The team is looking for their third consecutive win against the Giants on Thursday Night Football.
- The last time that the Commanders and Giants played on Thursday Night Football was Week 2 of the 2021 season.
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Dan Quinn (3rd in Washington)
- Offensive coordinator David Blough (3rd)
- Defensive coordinator Daronte Jones (3rd)
- Special teams coordinator Larry Izzo (3rd)
New York:
- Head coach John Harbaugh (1st in New York)
- Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy (1st)
- Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson (1st)
- Special teams coordinator Chris Horton (1st)
The Washington Commanders have begun warming up at Northwest Stadium for their Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Jayden Daniels (1,250)
- Passing TDs -- QB Jayden Daniels (7)
- Rushing Yards -- QB Jayden Daniels (252)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt and QB Jayden Daniels (2)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Stefon Diggs (303)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Stefon Diggs (5)
- Tackles -- LB Sonny Styles (67)
- Sacks -- OLB Odafe Oweh (4)
- Interceptions -- CB Rasul Douglas (2)
New York:
- Passing Yards -- QB Jameis Winston (1,028)
- Passing TDs -- QB Jameis Winston (8)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Cam Skattebo (418)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Cam Skattebo and RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. (2)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Malik Nabers (648)
- Receiving TDs -- TE Isaiah Likely (6)
- Tackles -- LB Arvell Reese (68)
- Sacks -- LB Arvell Reese (4.5)
- Interceptions -- S Jevon Holland (3)
TEAM STATS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 20th (325.4 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 21st (21.5 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 21st (207.1 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-16th (20)
- Rushing offense -- 11th (118.3 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 32nd (31.13%)
- Total defense -- 20th (342.3 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 24th (25.3 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 30th (240 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-19th (17)
- Rushing defense -- 12th (102.3 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 17th (40%)
- Time of possession -- 21st (29:35)
- Turnover differential -- T-3rd (+7)
New York:
- Total offense -- 14th (333.1)
- Scoring offense -- 16th (22.8)
- Passing offense -- 16th (221 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-27th (27)
- Rushing offense -- 17th (112.1 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 12th (40.35%)
- Total defense -- 5th (301.4 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 12th (21.5 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 3rd (177.8 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-24th (16)
- Rushing defense -- 21st (123.6 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 11th (37.25%)
- Time of possession -- 2nd (32:49)
- Turnover differential -- T-22nd (-2)