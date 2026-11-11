Persistence, friendship and John Riggins truck drive unforgettable weekend for two Washington fans

"Jim, the grass cutter, was cutting my mom's grass, and he asked to purchase the truck," Danny said. "It wasn't in the condition it's in now. It needed painting. It had a transmission leak. Tires, brakes. I said, 'Sell it to Jim for $1,200.' She said, 'Danny, you don't think the truck is worth more than $1,200?' I said, 'Jim's a good guy, mom. He takes care of you. He does more than cut your grass.'"

Right after he got off the phone, Danny felt a niggle that told him he shouldn't part with his dad's truck.

"I called her right back," Danny said. "I said, 'Hey, mom. I'll give you $1,200 dollars' for the truck.' so I went over after work. My mom said, 'What are you gonna do with a truck? You already have a truck.' I said, 'I'm gonna restore it.'"

His mom told him to keep the $1,200 and put it into the restoration. With Danny's elbow grease, the Riggins truck was completely transformed.

"When I last saw it, I remember being it being so faded. You could barely tell it was a Riggins truck unless you were really paying attention," Moss said. "Danny takes it, makes it so perfect."

Restoration complete; A proverbial bow could have been put on the story here. Except, Moss, so struck by what his friend was able to do with his late dad's truck, felt that the final flourish on this work of art should be Riggins' signature.

"I went to his house, looked at it and I said out loud, 'Man, the only thing that would make this thing better is if John [Riggins] signed the dashboard.' And Danny was like, 'Boy wouldn't that be something,'" Moss said. "In my brain I just knew, 'I gotta track John down. I believe he's in the area. I gotta make this happen one way or another.'"

So, a different kind of "persistence" journey began. In his quest to get connected with Riggins, Moss posted on LinkedIn, met Washington Legends out in the DMV area and got their advice and talked to friends and neighbors who knew Riggins through a few degrees of separation.

At some point, he got ahold of what he thought was the Super Bowl MVP's address, wrote a letter and included pictures of the truck as well as his business card. On another occasion, he learned he'd missed Riggins by 15 minutes at a supply shop they both frequented. So many leads "died on the vine," to use Moss' words. Yet, he kept going.