Commanders-Giants Stats & Snaps

"Washington-New York Friday Stats Pack" is presented by EquiTrust Life Insurance Company.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 24-21 win against the New York Giants presented by EquiTrust Life Insurance Company, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
General
- The Washington Commanders beat the New York Giants 24-21 at MetLife Stadium.
- Washington won their first Thursday night game since Week 6 of 2022.
- This was Washington's first Thursday night win versus the New York Giants since Week 2 of 2021. This was Washington's third consecutive win against the New York Giants on Thursday night.
- Washington has started the season 2 -2-1 in the division which is their best start against the NFC East since starting 3 -2 in 2024.
- Washington has now played six consecutive games against the Giants without a loss (5 -0 -1). It was the first time since a span in 1981 -84 that Washington has not lost a game against the Giants in six consecutive matchups.
- Washington has gone 1-0-1 against the Giants in a single season for the first time since 1932.
- Washington has won their third consecutive game against the NY Giants on the road, which was their first time accomplishing the feat since 1981-83.
- Washington has secured their first road victory of the season.
- Washington moved to 75 -107-6 in the all-time series against the NY Giants.
- Washington moved to 33 -57-3 in the all-time road series against the NY Giants.
- Washington has won their 75 th regular season game all -time against the NY Giants. This is now the third opponent that the Washington franchise has defeated 75 or more times in the regular season, joining the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals.
- Washington has defeated the Giants at least once in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 2016 -18.
- Washington has won their first Thursday Night Football game since 2022 when they defeated the Chicago Bears at Solider Field.
- Washington has improved to 11 -19 on games played on Thursday in franchise history.
- Washington's seven third down conversions were the most against the Giants in a single game since Week 2 of the 2024 season.
- Washington's 235 net passing yards were their most in a game against the Giants since Week 13 of the 2022 season
The Washington Commanders have begun warming up at MetLife Stadium for their Week 10 matchup against the New York Giants.
Offense
- QB Jayden Daniels completed 2 3-of-33 passes for 249 passing yards and three touchdowns.
- Daniels' 249 passing yards were the most by a Washington quarterback in a Thursday night game since QB Sam Howell (388) in Week 5 of 2023.
- Daniels (43) passed Robert Griffin III (40) for No. 11 all -time in franchise history in passing touchdowns.
- Daniels' 31-yard touchdown pass to WR Antonio Williams was his longest touchdown pass since Week 6 of the 2025 season.
- Daniels became the first Washington quarterback to throw for three-plus touchdowns in a Thursday game since Kirk Cousins did so in 2016. Daniels joined Cousins, Robert Griffin III, Jim Ninowski and Danny Wuerffel as the only Washington quarterbacks to throw for three-plus touchdowns on a Thursday in franchise history.
- Daniels became the first Washington quarterback to throw for three or more passing touchdowns against the NY Giants in a single game since Patrick Ramsey did so in 2004.
- Daniels became the first Washington quarterback to throw for three -plus touchdowns at MetLife Stadium.
- TE Ben Sinnott had four receptions for 42 yards and one touchdown.
- Sinnott had his third career touchdown in the second quarter. It was his first touchdown since Week 10 of 2025.
- Sinnott's four receptions and 42 receiving yards were the most he has ever had in a single-game in his career .
- WR Antonio Williams had two receptions for 42 yards and one touchdown.
- Williams recorded his second touchdown reception of the season in the third quarter.
- Williams became the first Washington rookie to have at least one receiving touchdown in a Thursday night game since TE Jordan Reed in Week 10 of 2013 (1).
- Williams is the first Washington wide receiver to have a receiving touchdown in a Thursday night game in their rookie season in franchise history.
- RB Rachaad White led the team in rushing yards with 11 carries for 47 yards.
- WR Stefon Diggs led the team in receiving yards with six receptions for 83 yards and one touchdown.
Defense
- CB Rasul Douglas recorded his 24 th career interception in the fourth quarter.
- Douglas is now tied with S Xavier McKinney (24) for No. 5 in interception s among active players in the league.
- LB Frankie Luvu totaled six tackles and a forced fumble.
- Luvu recorded his first forced fumble since Week 13 of 2025 and the ninth of his career in the third quarter.
- This was Luvu's first season with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery recorded since 2024 (one forced fumble, two recoveries).
- OLB Odafe Oweh tallied four total tackles, 1.0 sack and one tackle for loss.
- Oweh recorded his fifth sack of the season in the second quarter. With 5.0 sacks, this is Oweh's fourth consecutive season with at least 5.0 sacks .
- Oweh is now tied with LB Nolan Smith Jr. (5.0) for No. 7 in defensive sack leaders this season entering Week 10.
- S Jeremy Reaves totaled nine tackles and recorded one fumble recovery.
- Reaves recovered his first career fumble in the third quarter.
- CB Amik Robertson recorded five total tackles and two tackles for loss.
- Robertson's two tackles for loss were the most he has ever had in a single game.
- LB Kain Medrano had two tackles and forced a fumble.
- Medrano had his first career forced fumble.
Special Teams
- P Tress Way (205) has now tied Art Monk (205) for No. 3 all-time in franchise history in regular season games played.
Snap counts
Offense (69 plays)
|Player
|Plays
|Percentage
|Brandon Coleman
|69
|100
|Chris Paul
|69
|100
|Josh Conerly
|69
|100
|Nick Allegretti
|69
|100
|Sam Cosmi
|69
|100
|Jayden Daniels
|69
|100
|Antonio Williams
|59
|86
|Stefon Diggs
|44
|64
|Treylon Burks
|42
|61
|Chig Okonkwo
|41
|59
|Rachaad White
|36
|52
|Austin Ekeler
|30
|43
|John Bates
|28
|41
|Ben Sinnott
|24
|35
|Van Jefferson
|24
|35
|Luke McCaffrey
|14
|20
|Robert Henry
|3
|4
Defense (65 plays)
|Player
|Plays
|Percentage
|Frankie Luvu
|65
|100
|Sonny Styles
|65
|100
|Nick Cross
|65
|100
|Amik Robertson
|64
|98
|Trey Amos
|62
|95
|Jeremy Reaves
|54
|83
|K'Lavon Chaisson
|48
|74
|Odafe Oweh
|48
|74
|Charles Omenihu
|38
|58
|Quan Martin
|34
|52
|Shy Tuttle
|34
|52
|Tim Settle
|27
|42
|Dorance Armstrong
|25
|38
|Johnny Newton
|21
|32
|Deatrich Wise
|21
|32
|Rasul Douglas
|18
|28
|Percy Butler
|16
|25
|Joshua Josephs
|10
|15