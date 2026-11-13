Gameday blog | Commanders vs. Giants, Week 10

The Washington Commanders are taking on the New York Giants in Week 10. Check out this Gameday blog for stats, updates and more.
8:15 p.m.
It's a primetime for kickoff. The Commanders are kicking the ball off to the Giants to start things tonight. Let's go.
8:23 p.m.
Great stop by the Commanders. Also, Sonny Styles is dangerous as a blitzer. Running backs beware. Commanders take over inside their own 10 yard line.
8:29 p.m.
Fourth down coming up for Washington. White couldn't haul in the screen pass. Tress Way punting it back.
8:37 p.m.
Field goal unit coming out for the Giants, and they missed the chip shot. Commanders take over!
8:41 p.m.
Pretty impressive run there by Austin Ekeler. Fought through contact at the LOS to get the first down.
8:45 p.m.
That's the end of the first quarter, and the Commanders doing well after the missed field goal from Dominic Zvada. Daniels is 6-of-7 and has the offense in Giants territory. The issue, though, remains the pre-snap penalties.
8:52 p.m.
Tough break there for Washington, as Treylon Burks' catch after the ball bounced in the air on a target to Stefon Diggs, but good effort by Burks to try and make the heads up play. But Drew Stevens hits the 46-yard field goal attempt to put the Commanders up 3-0.
8:57 p.m.
Nice use of a safety blitz there by the Commanders. Nick Cross misses McCarthy, but Odafe Oweh is there to finish the play with a sack.
9:00 p.m.
Daniels' attempted third down pass to Diggs is incomplete. Way to punt the ball back.
9:01 p.m.
Something to watch: Chig Okonkwo is headed to the locker room.
9:16 p.m.
Touchdown Giants. Skattebo reaches the ball over the goal line from the 1-yard line. 16 plays, 72 yards for the Giants. 7-3 New York.
9:34 p.m.
Touchdown Commanders! It's Ben Sinnott from one yard out, and Washington is now in the lead to close out the half, 10-7.
9:36 p.m.
Daniels in the first half: 11-of-15, 112 yards, TD. Sharp performance so far.
9:52 p.m.
Not a great drive from the Commanders to start the second half. Daniels was sacked for a big loss, and a delay of game made it a third and 28. The Giants take over after the Tress Way punt at their own 45.
9:59 p.m.
Touchdown Giants. Skattebo gets his second score of the night. 14-10 New York after the 13-yard run.
10:08 p.m.
Touchdown Washington! Daniels connects with Antonio Williams on third and short. Great response by the Commanders. They're back in the lead, 17-14.
10:09 p.m.
Also, Ben Sinnott is currently leading the Commanders with 42 receiving yards.
10:19 p.m.
Some good and some bad from the Commanders. The defense popped the ball from Malik Nabers' grasp, but the offense couldn't do anything with it and are off the field after three play. They must find ways to capitalize.
10:25 p.m.
End of the third quarter. Washington is up three. They need to find a way to finish this one. The Giants are really attacking the middle of their defense though.
10:37 p.m.
Tough end to the Commanders' drive there. Their fourth down attempt is unsuccessful. Daniels' pass to Diggs is broken up. Giants ball
10:41 p.m.
Touchdown Giants. Likely with the 66-yard score. New York retakes the lead. 21-17.
10:52 p.m.
Daniels pass is intercepted. Giants ball.
11:01 p.m.
Great showing by the Commanders' defense. They hold strong on third and short and don't jump offsides on fourth down. The offense has a chance here.
11:04 p.m.
Daniels is picked off on fourth down. Giants ball.
11:12 p.m.
Touchdown Washington! Daniels connects with Diggs for 32 yards! Absolutely clutch moment from the Commanders on both sides of the ball. First, Styles forces a fourth down, and then a pass interference call on the Giants moves the offense inside Giants territory. Diggs finishes the drive, and Daniels makes up for his two interceptions.
11:17 p.m.
INTERCEPTION! Commanders ball!!!!!
11:20 p.m.
There will be no tie tonight. Washington wins a gotta have it game, 24-21.
The Washington Commanders have begun warming up at MetLife Stadium for their Week 10 matchup against the New York Giants.
The Washington Commanders have begun warming up at MetLife Stadium for their Week 10 matchup against the New York Giants.
The Washington Commanders have begun arriving at MetLife Stadium for their Week 10 matchup against the New York Giants.