5 takeaways from Dan Quinn and Adam Peters' joint press conference

Washington Commanders head coach and general manager Adam Peters addressed the media for the first time since the initial 53-man roster was released. Here are five takeaways from their joint press conference.

1. They're confident with what they have at center.

Quinn acknowledged that not having Nick Allegretti on the field for most of camp was not ideal. They obviously would have rather had him on the field continuing to build his connection with Jayden Daniels ahead of his first NFL season as a full-time center. But that absence hasn't changed their plans for the position, and they remain as confident as ever in their decision to rely on Allegretti.

"Nick is one of our smartest players, so that's a position that you rely on," Quinn said. "He's making calls, 'Where am I setting things?' So that's a good piece. But yeah, I would say it's not a part of that, why he had so many plays or decisiveness. But we're excited he's back to work today, I can tell you that."

Allegretti's injury allowed the Commanders to get a closer look at their depth, which included sixth-round pick Matt Gulbin and veteran Julian Good-Jones. Gulbin ended up making the active roster because of the growth he showed in the final stretch of camp. Quinn said he saw the progress each day, and he likes Gulbin's "strength in the pocket."

Good-Jones got most of the snaps with Daniels in camp and has returned to the team on the practice squad. Quinn said Good-Jones getting as much time in camp as he did will "pay dividends." The team liked his work ethic, and they believe the connection he established with Daniels will be important if there is an emergency where he has to play.