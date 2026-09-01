5 takeaways from Dan Quinn and Adam Peters' joint press conference

Washington Commanders head coach and general manager Adam Peters addressed the media for the first time since the initial 53-man roster was released. Here are five takeaways from their joint press conference.
1. They're confident with what they have at center.
Quinn acknowledged that not having Nick Allegretti on the field for most of camp was not ideal. They obviously would have rather had him on the field continuing to build his connection with Jayden Daniels ahead of his first NFL season as a full-time center. But that absence hasn't changed their plans for the position, and they remain as confident as ever in their decision to rely on Allegretti.
"Nick is one of our smartest players, so that's a position that you rely on," Quinn said. "He's making calls, 'Where am I setting things?' So that's a good piece. But yeah, I would say it's not a part of that, why he had so many plays or decisiveness. But we're excited he's back to work today, I can tell you that."
Allegretti's injury allowed the Commanders to get a closer look at their depth, which included sixth-round pick Matt Gulbin and veteran Julian Good-Jones. Gulbin ended up making the active roster because of the growth he showed in the final stretch of camp. Quinn said he saw the progress each day, and he likes Gulbin's "strength in the pocket."
Good-Jones got most of the snaps with Daniels in camp and has returned to the team on the practice squad. Quinn said Good-Jones getting as much time in camp as he did will "pay dividends." The team liked his work ethic, and they believe the connection he established with Daniels will be important if there is an emergency where he has to play.
"We like that group," Peters said. "And like I said, if there's somebody else that we feel that would add to it, we're not afraid to do that."
2. Jayden Daniels is ready for his third season.
Although the Commanders did plenty to improve their overall roster this past offseason, Daniels' development remains the fulcrum for their success. And there's some good news there: Daniels looked sharp in camp, and the Commanders are expecting big things from him in his third season.
"I love Jayden's readiness," Quinn said. "He took over 500 snaps in this training camp. That's almost like a half season's worth of reps."
Daniels has taken all the changes to Washington's offense, from the new play caller to being under center more often, in stride while building chemistry with new weapons like Chig Okonkwo and Stefon Diggs. Quinn felt his command of the offense in how he made calls in the huddle and checks at the line of scrimmage. He's also been decisive with his throws, and it's helped the offense run smoothly.
Despite all the factors that would be challenges for other players, Daniels has been "excellent," Quinn said.
"New system, but his call, his command, his ability to get in and out of things, it's impressive," he added.
The Washington Commanders were back on the practice field for their first practice after final roster cuts.
3. Updates on injured players.
The Commanders have dealt with multiple injuries over the past month, but there was some good news from Quinn: many of these players are working their way back to practice.
Quinn started the press conference by announcing that Allegretti, Marcus Mariota, Daron Payne, Jordan Magee and Ben Sinnott would be back at practice. Mariota's return is more of an insurance policy for Daniels, but players like Allegretti, Payne and the rest are either starters or will get significant playing time. Their returns provide them with valuable reps to prepare for the team's Week 1 road game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Trey Amos, however, was not among the players who returned to practice, as he was placed on Injured Reserve earlier in the day. Amos will now have to miss at least the first four games of the season nursing an ankle injury he suffered in camp.
"We wanna take it slow with him, that's why we put him on IR," Peters said. "And could he have come back right around, in a few weeks? Maybe, but with the advances in sport science and understanding what it will take for him to get ready to play from not having played since mid-season last year, we wanted to take that a little bit slower. So, we're confident he'll be ready when it's time for him to come out."
Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh was also not among the players returning to practice, but Quinn said the team is "feeling good" about his progress. "We're thrilled that he's making this kind of progress to get ready."
4. The depth at wide receiver.
The Commanders decided to keep seven receivers on their active roster, which is not normal for most teams. However, Peters believes it speaks to how deep the room was in camp, and there were other players who had strong cases to make the roster.
"All those guys have a little bit different skillset and a little different ways they can help our team," Peters said. "Some of them are better on special teams, some of them are better inside or outside. So, we wanted to keep a mix of all those guys."
Each player has a clearly defined role in the offense. Terry McLaurin is the clear No. 1, while Diggs, who made positive impressions early in camp, is the No. 2. Antonio Williams will be the primary slot receiver, while Treylon Burks and Dyami Brown will be vertical threats. Luke McCaffrey and Jaylin Lane are mostly special teams players, but they showed growth as route runners in camp.
While it's not common to keep seven receivers, the Commanders wanted to put together the best possible roster with the players at their disposal. They had to balance out the math at other positions, but they feel like it was the best move, both for the offense and Daniels.
"We certainly felt we had seven really capable NFL players at that position," Peters said.
5. They're confident in the roster.
The Commanders had a sour end to training camp with losses in the preseason and injuries to multiple players, but Peters remains confident in the roster's ability to win games this season. Not only have many of their players not been on the field lately, but they haven't revealed all of their plans for the season on either side of the ball.
"But there's a lot of stuff that we're doing here that maybe they [fans] don't see, and there's a lot of things that I'm really excited to see in a couple of weeks," Peters said. "We couldn't be more thrilled to start our season when we're starting it, and it's gonna be a great challenge, and we're looking forward to it."
Peters also pointed back to the joint practice against the Miami Dolphins, when the Commanders had a nearly fully healthy roster. As a reminder, they controlled the momentum on both sides of the ball, whether it was by putting pressure on Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis or getting open for explosive plays downfield on offense. Although the last week of camp included some rough patches, there are things about the roster to be excited about. If the results unfold as expected, both units are expected to improve from last season.
And the best part is that we're less than two weeks away from seeing the Commanders' hard work play out in a game that actually counts.
"I thought as a team, we threw a really productive and tough camp," Quinn said. "We set out to do that and we certainly did."