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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

WATCH | Dan Quinn and Adam Peters address the media on Aug. 31

Aug 31, 2026 at 04:00 PM

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A closer look at Washington's initial 53-man roster for 2026

The Washington Commanders have announced their initial 53-man roster for the 2026 season. Here's a full breakdown of who made the cut.

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Commanders place Tunsil, Newton on IR; sign Moreau, Tuttle

The Washington Commanders announced the following roster move on Monday.

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Commanders sign 12 players to practice squad

The Washington Commanders announced the following roster move on Tuesday.

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Key takeaways from Washington's roster cuts

The Washington Commanders made several cuts over the weekend to trim down their roster. Here are a few takeaways from their decisions.

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A closer at Washington's place in the waiver order

The Commanders just announced a slew of roster cuts, but they aren't done tweaking their personnel.

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Commanders announce multiple roster cuts, place 2 players on IR

The Washington Commanders announced the following roster move on Tuesday.

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2026 Washington metro high school football rankings

High school football in the surrounding D.C. area has several formidable programs looking to solidify themselves as the best in the area heading into the 2026 season.

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Gameday blog | Commanders vs. Ravens, preseason Week 3

The Washington Commanders are wrapping up the preseason with a road matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Check out this game blog for stats, highlights and updates throughout the game.

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Commanders announce 41 players will not participate vs. Ravens

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players will not participate in the team's preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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Commanders vs. Ravens | How to watch, listen, stream

The Washington Commanders are concluding the preseason with a road matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, listen and live stream the game.

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Hail mail | Thoughts on the offensive line and more

The Washington Commanders are days away from finalizing their initial 53-man roster for the 2026 season. They have one final preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens before deciding which players on their 90-man roster will be part of the franchise for the next five months.

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