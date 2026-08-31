WATCH | Dan Quinn and Adam Peters address the media on Aug. 31
Aug 31, 2026 at 04:00 PM
The Washington Commanders have announced their initial 53-man roster for the 2026 season. Here's a full breakdown of who made the cut.
The Washington Commanders announced the following roster move on Monday.
The Washington Commanders announced the following roster move on Tuesday.
The Washington Commanders made several cuts over the weekend to trim down their roster. Here are a few takeaways from their decisions.
The Commanders just announced a slew of roster cuts, but they aren't done tweaking their personnel.
The Washington Commanders announced the following roster move on Tuesday.
High school football in the surrounding D.C. area has several formidable programs looking to solidify themselves as the best in the area heading into the 2026 season.
The Washington Commanders are wrapping up the preseason with a road matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Check out this game blog for stats, highlights and updates throughout the game.
The Washington Commanders have declared the following players will not participate in the team's preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.
The Washington Commanders are concluding the preseason with a road matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, listen and live stream the game.
The Washington Commanders are days away from finalizing their initial 53-man roster for the 2026 season. They have one final preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens before deciding which players on their 90-man roster will be part of the franchise for the next five months.