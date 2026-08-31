A closer look at Washington's initial 53-man roster for 2026

Wide receiver

Terry McLaurin

Stefon Diggs

Antonio Williams

Dyami Brown

Treylon Burks

Jaylin Lane

Luke McCaffrey

Like Daniels, McLaurin looks like his normal self after injuries sidelined him for a significant portion of the 2025 season. He has resumed his role as the leader in the Commanders' receiver room, and he was often seen working with his teammates on the sideline and after practice. His connection with Daniels seems to be as sharp as ever, providing the offense with a weapon it sorely lacked last season.

"Just being able to have a full offseason, getting some work in with the guys was great as well," McLaurin said. "And having full OTAs and just being out here day one. It just feels like normal. So, business is business and that was last year, but I've just been really excited to be a part of the whole process this year."

Diggs, who the Commanders signed prior to their joint practice with the Miami Dolphins, has been a natural fit in the offense. He brings more than a decade of experience as a quality player to the room, and he slides in as the team's No. 2 wide receiver and the most productive weapon it has paired with McLaurin.

Williams was hyped by the front office and coaching staff as a player with advanced route running ability, and he lived up to that praise throughout camp. He created separation at the line of scrimmage and had reliable hands. His ability to move around the formation as a slot and outside receiver will also be an asset for the offense.

Brown returns to the Commanders after spending a year with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has good chemistry with Daniels, and he can be a vertical threat for the offense when it needs an explosive play. Burks offers the same ability, although his size and physicality at the catch point make him a reliable target in contested scenarios.

Both Lane and McCaffrey showed growth as receivers in camp, but their real value rests in their special teams abilities. Lane returned two punts for touchdowns last season, while McCaffrey averaged nearly 30 yards per return on kickoffs.

Tight end

Chig Okonkwo

John Bates

Ben Sinnott

Colson Yankoff

Okonkwo was one of the Commanders' more significant free agent acquisitions in the offseason. He caught at least 50 passes in each of his last three seasons with the Tennessee Titans, and the Commanders believe there is more talent to unlock in his skill set. He and Daniels have developed a good rapport, and his ability to get yards after the catch should give the offense an extra boost.

"I loved the urgency and the competitiveness," Quinn said. "That's what jumped out on tape. So, he's not the biggest guy, but beating him to the punch and having the quickness to go. I thought that was one of the things that I really liked about his game."

Bates missed some time in camp with a hamstring issue, but his abilities as a blocker are a key part of the Commanders' offense. He'll be an important piece of the run game, particularly on the edge as he works with both Brandon Coleman and Josh Conerly.

Sinnott is still developing, but he has made progress as a pass-catcher. Sinnott moves well in space, both as a blocker and receiver, which is why the Commanders believe Blough's offense will help tap into more of his potential.

Yankoff made some impressive catches in practice and adds some special teams value to the position. He was an undrafted free agent who worked his way onto the roster, and the staff likes the effort he gives when he's on the field.

Offensive line

Brandon Coleman

Chris Paul

Nick Allegretti

Sam Cosmi

Josh Conerly

Andrew Wylie

DJ Humphries

Tanoa Togiai

Matt Gulbin

Tunsil tore his triceps and will be sidelined for at least a significant portion of the 2026 season, forcing the Commanders to shuffle their offensive line. Coleman has stepped in at left tackle -- a position he held as a rookie -- and performed well in camp, showing good footwork and quickness.

"From having to play all those starts his rookie year to different experiences last year, and us sharing with him that he was gonna be the left tackle and him lighting up, [he's] eager for the opportunity to go after this thing," Blough said. "I think he has demonstrated everything that we're looking for to protect that side for us."

That left Paul, who had a standout season in 2025, as the de facto starting left guard, and the former seventh-rounder has flashed in pass protection with strong hands. Allegretti, who is dealing with a calf strain, is expected to be the team's starting center when on the field, but Gulbin has stepped in at times to fill that role. Gulbin is still developing, but he has shown flashes of physicality in the run game. There's a good chance that he will turn into a solid contributor in time.