A closer look at Washington's initial 53-man roster for 2026

The Washington Commanders have announced their initial 53-man roster for the 2026 season. Here's a full breakdown of who made the cut.
OFFENSE
Quarterback
- Jayden Daniels
- Marcus Mariota
- Athan Kaliakmanis
Daniels is back for his third season and will work in a new scheme orchestrated by new offensive coordinator David Blough, and the quarterback looked like his old self despite taking on new wrinkles like working more under center and calling plays from a huddle. He was comfortable in the pocket, delivering accurate passes downfield and taking strong command of the system. Daniels proved quickly that the injuries that plagued him in 2025 are in the past, and head coach Dan Quinn said at one point that he was further along than he thought he would be.
"I love that he's decisive as a quarterback," Quinn said. "He's got a unique ability to put the ball in the right location ... That might be the biggest difference between the last couple years and this year is him at the line of scrimmage and working through."
Mariota has missed the majority of training camp with an MCL sprain, but the belief is that he will be ready for Week 1 and retake his place as Daniels' primary backup. The hope is that Mariota doesn't have to play as often as he did last season, when he started eight games in place of Daniels, but the staff likes the veteran leadership he brings to the quarterback room. They also believe he is still a competent quarterback who can direct the offense in an emergency capacity.
Kaliakmanis showed progress in the preseason with his ability to maneuver in the pocket and give his receivers chances to make plays. He will continue to develop behind Daniels and Mariota.
Running back
- Jacory Croskey-Merritt
- Rachaad White
- Kaytron Allen
Croskey-Merritt is currently dealing with a lower body injury, but the second-year running back showed off the same vision and burst that impressed fans and the coaching staff last season. His biggest area of growth is in the passing game. He improved as a pass-catcher, but he was also more physical as a blocker, which should lead to him getting more opportunities on the field.
"He's demonstrated the ability to catch the ball away from his body, and we're pleased with his development in that area," Blough said of Croskey-Merritt.
White has been a solid runner out of the backfield throughout his career, but Daniels' former Arizona State teammate brings more dynamic ability as a receiver. He's caught 89.1% of his targets for 1,450 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 7.1 yards per catch. The hope is that he will help diversify the Commanders' game plan and provide Daniels with another reliable option.
Allen showed physicality and vision as a runner, and he could be most valuable in short-yardage situations because of his size and knack for avoiding negative runs. The expectation is that all three running backs will play a critical role in the game plans each week.
Wide receiver
- Terry McLaurin
- Stefon Diggs
- Antonio Williams
- Dyami Brown
- Treylon Burks
- Jaylin Lane
- Luke McCaffrey
Like Daniels, McLaurin looks like his normal self after injuries sidelined him for a significant portion of the 2025 season. He has resumed his role as the leader in the Commanders' receiver room, and he was often seen working with his teammates on the sideline and after practice. His connection with Daniels seems to be as sharp as ever, providing the offense with a weapon it sorely lacked last season.
"Just being able to have a full offseason, getting some work in with the guys was great as well," McLaurin said. "And having full OTAs and just being out here day one. It just feels like normal. So, business is business and that was last year, but I've just been really excited to be a part of the whole process this year."
Diggs, who the Commanders signed prior to their joint practice with the Miami Dolphins, has been a natural fit in the offense. He brings more than a decade of experience as a quality player to the room, and he slides in as the team's No. 2 wide receiver and the most productive weapon it has paired with McLaurin.
Williams was hyped by the front office and coaching staff as a player with advanced route running ability, and he lived up to that praise throughout camp. He created separation at the line of scrimmage and had reliable hands. His ability to move around the formation as a slot and outside receiver will also be an asset for the offense.
Brown returns to the Commanders after spending a year with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has good chemistry with Daniels, and he can be a vertical threat for the offense when it needs an explosive play. Burks offers the same ability, although his size and physicality at the catch point make him a reliable target in contested scenarios.
Both Lane and McCaffrey showed growth as receivers in camp, but their real value rests in their special teams abilities. Lane returned two punts for touchdowns last season, while McCaffrey averaged nearly 30 yards per return on kickoffs.
Tight end
- Chig Okonkwo
- John Bates
- Ben Sinnott
- Colson Yankoff
Okonkwo was one of the Commanders' more significant free agent acquisitions in the offseason. He caught at least 50 passes in each of his last three seasons with the Tennessee Titans, and the Commanders believe there is more talent to unlock in his skill set. He and Daniels have developed a good rapport, and his ability to get yards after the catch should give the offense an extra boost.
"I loved the urgency and the competitiveness," Quinn said. "That's what jumped out on tape. So, he's not the biggest guy, but beating him to the punch and having the quickness to go. I thought that was one of the things that I really liked about his game."
Bates missed some time in camp with a hamstring issue, but his abilities as a blocker are a key part of the Commanders' offense. He'll be an important piece of the run game, particularly on the edge as he works with both Brandon Coleman and Josh Conerly.
Sinnott is still developing, but he has made progress as a pass-catcher. Sinnott moves well in space, both as a blocker and receiver, which is why the Commanders believe Blough's offense will help tap into more of his potential.
Yankoff made some impressive catches in practice and adds some special teams value to the position. He was an undrafted free agent who worked his way onto the roster, and the staff likes the effort he gives when he's on the field.
Offensive line
- Brandon Coleman
- Chris Paul
- Nick Allegretti
- Sam Cosmi
- Josh Conerly
- Andrew Wylie
- DJ Humphries
- Tanoa Togiai
- Matt Gulbin
Tunsil tore his triceps and will be sidelined for at least a significant portion of the 2026 season, forcing the Commanders to shuffle their offensive line. Coleman has stepped in at left tackle -- a position he held as a rookie -- and performed well in camp, showing good footwork and quickness.
"From having to play all those starts his rookie year to different experiences last year, and us sharing with him that he was gonna be the left tackle and him lighting up, [he's] eager for the opportunity to go after this thing," Blough said. "I think he has demonstrated everything that we're looking for to protect that side for us."
That left Paul, who had a standout season in 2025, as the de facto starting left guard, and the former seventh-rounder has flashed in pass protection with strong hands. Allegretti, who is dealing with a calf strain, is expected to be the team's starting center when on the field, but Gulbin has stepped in at times to fill that role. Gulbin is still developing, but he has shown flashes of physicality in the run game. There's a good chance that he will turn into a solid contributor in time.
Conerly returns to the lineup as the team's starting right tackle. The former first-round pick played every snap of his rookie season and improved as both a run blocker and in pass protection. There is still plenty of excitement for the young player, particularly with Tunsil playing an active role in his development.
DEFENSE
Defensive line
- Daron Payne
- Tim Settle Jr.
- Javon Kinlaw
- Ricky Barber
- Charles Omenihu
- Shy Tuttle
Payne is back for his ninth season with the franchise looking to make an impact in the Commanders' new system. He's been one of the mainstays of the unit since he was drafted out of Alabama, and the belief is that the multiplicity of Daronte Jones' scheme will give him more opportunities to be a disruptive force in the backfield.
"I just feel like I'm just being more versatile," Payne said. "Being able to play more outside, inside, you know, just being able to move along the line."
Payne will be paired with Kinlaw, whose size should pair well with Payne's skill set in the defensive interior. Settle returns to the franchise after spending time with the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans to add his abilities as a run-stopper as a nose guard. Barber and Tuttle, who made some standout plays in practice, will provide depth behind Settle.
Omenihu, one of the Commanders' free agent signings this offseason, is expected to provide support as both a pass-rusher and run-stopper. He spent the previous three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he recorded 11.5 sacks and 62 tackles.
Outside linebacker
- Odafe Oweh
- K'Lavon Chaisson
- Joshua Josephs
- Javontae Jean-Baptiste
Oweh was the Commanders' biggest investment this offseason, and while he is currently dealing with a calf strain, he has done plenty to justify the Commanders' interest in him. He was fast, athletic and disruptive coming off the edge. On the other end of the defense, Chaisson brings similar athleticism and production, recording 7.5 sacks in the regular season. The expectation is that they will be key pieces in elevating the Commanders' defense in his first season with the team.
"They've been setting edges like crazy," linebacker Leo Chenal said of Oweh and Chaisson. "So, it's having that trust as a linebacker would be like, 'Okay, we don't need to open up our hips and turn to the edge like, oh shoot, we lost the edge. Like we can fall back and make a play.' So, they might not get the glory on some but they're setting the edge really well for us and allowing us to make plays."
Josephs, the rookie from Tennessee, was a pleasant surprise in camp with his length and production. He recorded a touchdown in the preseason game against the Detroit Lions, and there is hope that his development is ahead of schedule. Jean-Baptiste is also back for another season, and his power was often on display in practice.
Linebacker
- Frankie Luvu
- Sonny Styles
- Leo Chenal
- Kain Medrano
- Jordan Magee
The Commanders were thrilled when Styles fell to them in the draft, and while he is still a rookie with plenty to learn, Styles has lived up to the hype with his athleticism, professionalism and willingness to learn. He has quick reaction time against the run and shows a good understanding of coverage concepts. The Commanders haven't revealed everything about how they plan to use Styles, but there is already a lot to be excited about.
"Just a freak of nature, bro," Kinlaw said. "Me and him are looking eye to eye, but clearly he's running probably 10 miles faster than I'm running. He's coming downhill. He's coming downhill, and he's bringing thump with it."
Luvu is back to a position similar to what he had in his first season with Washington, where he can operate as a blitzer and disrupt the pocket. Jones heaped praise on Luvu when he first became the Commanders' defensive coordinator, and with Jones' history of working with Brian Flores, who likes to bring pressure from multiple spots, Luvu could be an interesting chess piece in the Commanders' game plans.
Chenal rounds out what could be a formidable starting rotation at linebacker. His athleticism helps him make plays both at the line of scrimmage and in coverage. There are only two starting spots at inside linebacker, but be prepared for all three of these players to be important parts of Washington's scheme going forward.
Medrano possesses some athletic traits that make him an intriguing depth piece and provides some special teams value.
Cornerback
- Mike Sainristil
- Amik Robertson
- Rasul Douglas
- Fabian Moreau
Although players like Sainristil and Amos are still in place, the cornerback room went through some overhaul this offseason. Robertson is a smaller player but brings effort on every play. He's willing to match up against any receiver, and his determination often leads to him getting pass breakups and turnovers. Douglas brings a similar attitude to the position, and he made an immediate impression with an interception during his first week with the team.
"Just a player who's going to give it his all," Douglas said. "I'm gonna be passionate about the game. I like celebrating. I just like making plays, honestly. That's just, that's all I think about is just making plays and trying to help the team win as much, as best as I can."
Sainristil is back for his third season and made some standout plays in practice, including an interception off a pass from Lamar Jackson in the joint practice against the Baltimore Ravens. Amos is dealing with an ankle injury, and the team placed him on the Reserve/Injured list with a designation to return. Moreau, who worked with Jones in Minnesota adds depth and experience in Jones' scheme.
Safety
- Quan Martin
- Nick Cross
- Jeremy Reaves
- Percy Butler
- Tyler Owens
Martin has impressed the coaching staff with his growth in camp. He grabbed two interceptions in the preseason games, and the team feels like he is a good fit for the new defensive scheme. He got a shoutout from Quinn during the final week of camp, with the head coach saying that Martin is one of the players who has stood out the most to him.
"But to see Quan really express himself over the last two games and a number of practices, you can feel his comfort level in the system coming together," Quinn said, "And he's been such a selfless teammate, so it's not surprising to see him putting the work in and seeing the rewards from that."
Cross brings veteran experience, production and physicality to the safety position. He's had at least 100 tackles in each of the last two seasons, and he excels at making plays near the line of scrimmage. Reaves has been getting more extensive work at safety compared to previous seasons, and the combination of his intelligence and communication makes him a good fit for the scheme.
Butler and Owens both bring special teams ability, and Quinn has often highlighted them as some of the leaders on the unit.
Special teams
- Tress Way
- Drew Stevens
- Tyler Ott
Way is back to continue his stint as the Commanders' best punter in franchise history from a statistical standpoint. Stevens won a competition between him and Jake Moody, and the hope is that his leg strength will help maximize the position for the team. Tyler Ott is back for another season and will be a key veteran leader on the special teams unit.