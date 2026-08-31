Key takeaways from Washington's roster cuts

The Washington Commanders made several cuts over the weekend to trim down their roster. Here are a few takeaways from their decisions.

1. Three quarterbacks.

Although the Commanders have made a habit of keeping three quarterbacks on the roster since Dan Quinn and Adam Peters took over, there was a chance they would buck that trend in 2026. They seemed at least open to the idea, but they gave both Sam Hartman and seventh-round pick Athan Kaliakmanis a chance to make their case.

In the end, it was Kaliakmanis who emerged as the victor in the competition, and his performances in the preseason made it difficult for the Commanders to sneak him onto the practice squad. He showed good movement in the pocket and a bigger arm than some anticipated. He showed a good grasp of the offense in camp, and he was willing to give his receivers a chance to make plays downfield.

"I was pleased to see him in the chaos," Quinn said following the Dolphins game. "He felt calm in the space tonight. I'll be looking forward to watching him. I thought you'd see his arm strength come out a little bit, and it did, on some of the play-action passes."