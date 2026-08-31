Key takeaways from Washington's roster cuts

The Washington Commanders made several cuts over the weekend to trim down their roster. Here are a few takeaways from their decisions.
1. Three quarterbacks.
Although the Commanders have made a habit of keeping three quarterbacks on the roster since Dan Quinn and Adam Peters took over, there was a chance they would buck that trend in 2026. They seemed at least open to the idea, but they gave both Sam Hartman and seventh-round pick Athan Kaliakmanis a chance to make their case.
In the end, it was Kaliakmanis who emerged as the victor in the competition, and his performances in the preseason made it difficult for the Commanders to sneak him onto the practice squad. He showed good movement in the pocket and a bigger arm than some anticipated. He showed a good grasp of the offense in camp, and he was willing to give his receivers a chance to make plays downfield.
"I was pleased to see him in the chaos," Quinn said following the Dolphins game. "He felt calm in the space tonight. I'll be looking forward to watching him. I thought you'd see his arm strength come out a little bit, and it did, on some of the play-action passes."
The Commanders were excited to get Kaliakmanis in the building when they drafted him out of Rutgers. If things go well for the team, his rookie season will be uneventful, but the hope is that he could develop into Jayden Daniels' primary backup whenever Marcus Mariota ultimately moves on. There's no telling when that will be, but given how valuable quarterbacks are in the NFL, it's good planning to have Mariota's replacement already in the system.
2. Depth at wide receiver.
Prior to the start of camp, the wide receiver position had some of the biggest questions. Now, it might be one of the deepest spots on the roster.
Most of that can be credited to the addition of Stefon Diggs, who joins the Commanders with an extensive resume and will serve as the No. 2 option opposite Terry McLaurin. The Commanders solved one of their biggest concerns by bringing in Diggs, but his presence in the room changes the roles for the rest of the players in the room. Antonio Williams, who could have had a much larger role, can now develop without added pressure. Treylon Burks and Dyami Brown can now specialize in being deep threats.
Jaylin Lane and Luke McCaffrey showed growth as route runners in camp, but the Commanders don't need to rely on them as heavily now that Diggs is the No. 2. They can focus on their return roles on punt and kickoff. McCaffrey averaged nearly 30 yards per return last season prior to his injury, while Lane returned two punts for touchdowns -- the most for a Commanders player in the last nine years.
The Commanders wanted to surround Jayden Daniels with weapons in his third season. With McLaurin healthy, Diggs demanding more attention and the depth behind them, they have accomplished that goal.
3. A closer look at the offensive line.
The Commanders' offensive line was a key talking point throughout camp, and it looks like -- for now, at least -- we have some answers.
The starting offensive line presents no surprises. With Laremy Tunsil out for the foreseeable future, Brandon Coleman has stepped in to fill his place. The 2024 third-round pick had a solid month, proving with his ability to move well in space that he can be a viable replacement for Tunsil. Chris Paul is a serviceable left guard, Sam Cosmi had a dominant training camp to cap off his offseason, and Josh Conerly is still a young player with a promising future at right tackle.
Most of the questions surrounding the offensive line are focused on center. Nick Allegretti, who dealt with a calf injury that forced him to miss almost all of camp, did not get placed on any injured list, hinting that the Commanders are confident he will be ready for Week 1. Behind him, the Commanders chose to go with rookie Matt Gulbin, who showed good play strength during run blocks.
Gulbin is currently one of four players the Commanders have for offensive line depth. Andrew Wylie was predictably slated as the backup right tackle with the ability to move over to guard if necessary. DJ Humphries was a late addition, but the Commanders like his experience and believe he can be a good backup option at left tackle. Utah undrafted free agent Tanoa Togiai was the biggest surprise of the initial cuts, as he ended up on the active roster after putting together some quality snaps in the preseason.
Much of the Commanders' success up front hinges on their belief in Allegretti, but assuming he can stay healthy, they feel confident in their offensive line.
4. Not done yet.
It's key to point out that the Commanders have not officially announced their initial roster for the 2026 season. That's because there are still opportunities to tweak the roster, and there are signs that the Commanders intend to do so.
For one, the Commanders only have three cornerbacks on their roster right now. The lack of numbers isn't necessarily a surprise, given defensive coordinator Daronte Jones' history with Minnesota Vikings defensive play caller Brian Flores, who doesn't like to have a deep rotation at cornerback, but three still feels like a light number. There are also the depth questions at offensive line to consider. Yes, the Commanders like their current bunch of players, but several players just became available through roster cuts around the league. They could claim a player off waivers or just sign a veteran outright.
There's also the fact that Laremy Tunsil and Jer'Zhan Newton, both of whom suffered serious injuries, are not on Injured Reserve yet. That is expected to change soon, which will open up two roster spots.
So, stick tight. The Commanders aren't done making moves as they begin preparations for Week 1.