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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Gameday blog | Commanders vs. Ravens, preseason Week 3

Aug 28, 2026 at 05:28 PM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

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The Washington Commanders are wrapping up the preseason with a road matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Check out this game blog for stats, highlights and updates throughout the game.

6:09 p.m.

Here we go. The Commanders are starting this one on defense, and there are several players looking to earn a roster spot on the field tonight. Something of note: Athan Kaliakmanis, who is trying to make his case to be the third quarterback on the roster, is getting the start.

6:11 p.m.

We have our first big play of the night, as Byron Cowart just blew up a run play for a loss. Cowart has stood out since he arrived at Commanders' camp, and he could sneak his way onto the roster with his disruption and penetration at the line of scrimmage.

6:19 p.m.

The Ravens challenge the would-be touchdown. It was ruled incomplete on the field, and the ruling was reversed. It's 7-0 Ravens after the Chris Moore touchdown. Now the offense and Kaliakmanis is getting ready.

6:22 p.m.

The defense is back up. Kaytron Allen fumbled the ball on the opening play of the drive.

6:28 p.m.

Touchdown Ravens. Joe Fagnano snuck it across the goal line to put Baltimore up 14-0. There were some positive moments on the drive, like Tyler Owens getting a tackle at the goal line, but it's difficult to have success with a short field. The offense is back up.

6:40 p.m.

That was a nice series from the defense. After the offense had a three and out, the defense got the Ravens off the field quickly three plays later. Tyler Loop attempted a 58-yard field goal, but it hooked wide left. Also, another good hit from Tyler Owens.

6:47 p.m.

The Commanders' offense is back on the sideline after another unsuccessful series, and some of that is because they can't seem to get out of their own way. They had back-to-back penalties to start the drive. They gained most of it back, though, which got Drew Stevens in range for a 62-yard attempt. It had the distance, but it hooked wide right.

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Ravens | preseason Week 3

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6:57 p.m.

The Ravens send Loop out for a 51-yard attempt, and this one is good to put Baltimore up 17-0. The Commanders got a stop, but they had to rely on multiple penalties from the Ravens' offense for that.

7:04 p.m.

The Commanders are punting the ball against after Kaliakmanis' pass to Nick Nash was overshot. There was a brief spark, though, with a 17-yard pickup by Luke McCaffrey

7:13 p.m.

The Ravens are 10 yards away from the goal line, but the Commanders are trying to make a stand here. Quantrezz Knight nearly had an interception, but it was a nice play on the ball.

7:17 p.m.

Touchdown Ravens. LaJohntay Wester makes the 10-yard grab, and it's 24-0 Baltimore.

7:37 p.m.

Well, that's the half, and the score remains 24-0. There's a lot to clean up for all three phases, particularly on offense. The good thing is that they're getting the ball first.

7:59 p.m.

It was another tough series for the Commanders' offense, which now has Sam Hartman in at quarterback. They got near midfield, but Hartman's fourth-down pass to Jacoby Jones fell incomplete.

8:06 p.m.

Touchdown Ravens. Ward runs it in from two yards out. 31-0 Baltimore.

8:23 p.m.

We have an interception. Johnson give the Commanders their sixth takeaway of the preseason, and Washington is now in scoring position at the Ravens' 24-yard line.

8:25 p.m.

The Commanders are on the board after a 39-yard field goal from Stevens.

8:33 p.m.

Loop's 24-yard kick is good, making the score 34-3 in the Ravens' favor.

8:45 p.m.

Touchdown Ravens. It's Cornelius Johnson with a 20-yard grab. It's 41-3 Baltimore.

9:14 p.m.

That's it from Baltimore. The Ravens take this one, 41-3, as several critical decisions loom for the Commanders.

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