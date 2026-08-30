A closer at Washington's place in the waiver order

The Commanders just announced a slew of roster cuts, but they aren't done tweaking their personnel.

Technically, the Commanders have not announced their initial 53-man roster yet, and there are signs that they aren't finished making moves. For one, neither Laremy Tunsil nor Jer'Zhan Newton, both of whom underwent surgeries that will keep them out for significant time, have been placed on Injured Reserve. The Commanders also only have three cornerbacks on the active roster right now, and it's probably not their plan to go into Week 1 that thin at the position.

Now, the attention shifts to forming the practice squad and picking up players who were just cut by other teams. There are several players at multiple positions who could help elevate the roster, and the Commanders have a good shot at taking the best of them, thanks to their position in the waiver wire.

Here's how the order currently stands:

Las Vegas Raiders

New York Jets

Arizona Cardinals

Tennessee Titans

New York Giants

Cleveland Browns

Washington Commanders

New Orleans Saints

Kansas City Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals

Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Indianapolis Colts

Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings

Carolina Panthers

Green Bay Packers

Pittsburgh Steelers

Los Angeles Chargers

Philadelphia Eagles

Jacksonville Jaguars

Chicago Bears

Buffalo Bills

San Francisco 49ers

Houston Texans

Los Angeles Rams

Denver Broncos

New England Patriots

Seattle Seahawks

The initial waiver order is determined by the draft order/final overall standings from the previous season. This order will stay the same through the first three weeks of the season. After that, the order will revert to the current standings each week.