A closer at Washington's place in the waiver order

The Commanders just announced a slew of roster cuts, but they aren't done tweaking their personnel.
Technically, the Commanders have not announced their initial 53-man roster yet, and there are signs that they aren't finished making moves. For one, neither Laremy Tunsil nor Jer'Zhan Newton, both of whom underwent surgeries that will keep them out for significant time, have been placed on Injured Reserve. The Commanders also only have three cornerbacks on the active roster right now, and it's probably not their plan to go into Week 1 that thin at the position.
Now, the attention shifts to forming the practice squad and picking up players who were just cut by other teams. There are several players at multiple positions who could help elevate the roster, and the Commanders have a good shot at taking the best of them, thanks to their position in the waiver wire.
Here's how the order currently stands:
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New York Jets
- Arizona Cardinals
- Tennessee Titans
- New York Giants
- Cleveland Browns
- Washington Commanders
- New Orleans Saints
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Miami Dolphins
- Dallas Cowboys
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Indianapolis Colts
- Detroit Lions
- Minnesota Vikings
- Carolina Panthers
- Green Bay Packers
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Chicago Bears
- Buffalo Bills
- San Francisco 49ers
- Houston Texans
- Los Angeles Rams
- Denver Broncos
- New England Patriots
- Seattle Seahawks
The initial waiver order is determined by the draft order/final overall standings from the previous season. This order will stay the same through the first three weeks of the season. After that, the order will revert to the current standings each week.
Players with less than four accrued seasons are subject to waviers. These players are placed on a list, and teams are allowed to make claims for them. If multiple teams make claims for a player, the team highest in the order is rewarded the claim. Players with at least four accrued seasons are considered vested veterans and hit the open market after they are released.