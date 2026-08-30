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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders announce multiple roster cuts, place 2 players on IR

Aug 30, 2026 at 05:59 PM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

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The Washington Commanders announced the following roster move on Sunday.

The Washington Commanders have released the following players:

  • LB Krys Barnes
  • OLB Boogie Basham
  • S Joshuah Bledsoe
  • WR Jaden Bradley
  • G/T Daniel Brunskill
  • TE Lawrence Cager
  • DT Byron Cowart
  • CB Fred Davis II
  • C/G Julian Good-Jones
  • CB Antonio Hamilton Sr.
  • QB Sam Hartman
  • RB Robert Henry Jr.
  • C Trey Hill
  • DT Maurice Hurst II
  • LB Curtis Jacobs
  • WR Van Jefferson
  • OLB D.J. Johnson
  • S Quindell Johnson
  • WR Jacoby Jones
  • LB Ale Kaho
  • S Qwuanrezz Knight Sr.
  • DT Jeffrey M'Ba
  • OLB T.J. Maguranyanga
  • TE Tre' McKitty
  • TE Quentin Moore
  • CB Fabian Moreau
  • WR Nick Nash
  • T Nicholas Petit-Frere
  • RB Craig Reynolds
  • CB Darius Rush
  • G Max Scharping
  • T Trent Scott
  • DT Shy Tuttle
  • CB Car'lin Vigers

The Washington Commanders have placed the following players on the Reserve/Injured List with designations to return:

  • CB Trey Amos
  • RB Jeremy McNichols

The Washington Commanders have placed the following player on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List:

  • DE Deatrich Wise Jr.

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