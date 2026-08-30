Commanders announce multiple roster cuts, place 2 players on IR

The Washington Commanders announced the following roster move on Sunday.
The Washington Commanders have released the following players:
- LB Krys Barnes
- OLB Boogie Basham
- S Joshuah Bledsoe
- WR Jaden Bradley
- G/T Daniel Brunskill
- TE Lawrence Cager
- DT Byron Cowart
- CB Fred Davis II
- C/G Julian Good-Jones
- CB Antonio Hamilton Sr.
- QB Sam Hartman
- RB Robert Henry Jr.
- C Trey Hill
- DT Maurice Hurst II
- LB Curtis Jacobs
- WR Van Jefferson
- OLB D.J. Johnson
- S Quindell Johnson
- WR Jacoby Jones
- LB Ale Kaho
- S Qwuanrezz Knight Sr.
- DT Jeffrey M'Ba
- OLB T.J. Maguranyanga
- TE Tre' McKitty
- TE Quentin Moore
- CB Fabian Moreau
- WR Nick Nash
- T Nicholas Petit-Frere
- RB Craig Reynolds
- CB Darius Rush
- G Max Scharping
- T Trent Scott
- DT Shy Tuttle
- CB Car'lin Vigers
The Washington Commanders have placed the following players on the Reserve/Injured List with designations to return:
- CB Trey Amos
- RB Jeremy McNichols
The Washington Commanders have placed the following player on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List:
- DE Deatrich Wise Jr.