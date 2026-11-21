The Washington Commanders are looking to transform Northwest Stadium into a fortress of fear on Monday Night when the Bengals come to town, and the connection between what's on the field and in the stands will play a part in that intimidation.
"'Bad mothereffers' is kind of our team slogan, and I feel like if we've got some bad MF fans then it'll only help our team reach that identity," kicker Drew Stevens said.
So what does "a bad MF fan" look like at this primetime game? It starts with the outfit. In celebration of the debut of the team's all-black Hail Raiser alternate uniform in Week 11, the Commanders are calling for a stadium "blackout." That means Washington faithful should plan to wear their favorite black Washington gear.
"I need to see more black than you see whatever color that they're wearing," wide receiver Treylon Burks said.
Quarterback Jayden Daniels also helped spread the message, tweeting "Black it out" from his official X account on Wednesday. The all-black aesthetic of the players and fans on the backdrop of a dark sky is one element of the home-field advantage that the Commanders will work to cultivate. There's also the noise; Washington needs the stadium loud on Monday night.
"If we can have everybody just chanting, have everybody being loud at home and taking advantage of that on our field, we need that," linebacker Frankie Luvu said.
Increasing the decibel level during the action "brings the juice" in Burks' words. It also can cause very real problems for an opposing offense. Fellow linebacker Sonny Styles said a roaring stadium can "play a big part in the game."
"Super loud on third down, affecting the snap count, making them go offsides things like that," Styles said. "The whole team feeds off the energy, too … After you get a big stop, the crowd's going crazy."
Offensive disruption is meaningful in every game, but it will be even more important against one of the best offenses in the league. Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense will want to find a rhythm; the Commanders defense will want to create the antithesis of that -- disarray.
"With that type of offense, you wanna have it as a chaotic environment," Luvu said.
Commanders fans can contribute to the chaos by upping their decibel levels.
"It completely changes the atmosphere when your fans are in it," tight end Ben Sinnott said. "When they're locked into the game, when their offense is jumping offsides. It's such a momentum boost to see them struggling."
Energy to make the Bengals struggle and give the Commanders a boost will be critical on Monday. The NFC East division is wide open, and a win would offer a sizeable push in the Commanders' pursuit now in the back half of the season.
"We got a chance at this thing now," Sinnott said. "We're playing hard and excited to see how the rest of the season is, but this is obviously a big one for us."