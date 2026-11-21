Quarterback Jayden Daniels also helped spread the message, tweeting "Black it out" from his official X account on Wednesday. The all-black aesthetic of the players and fans on the backdrop of a dark sky is one element of the home-field advantage that the Commanders will work to cultivate. There's also the noise; Washington needs the stadium loud on Monday night.

"If we can have everybody just chanting, have everybody being loud at home and taking advantage of that on our field, we need that," linebacker Frankie Luvu said.

Increasing the decibel level during the action "brings the juice" in Burks' words. It also can cause very real problems for an opposing offense. Fellow linebacker Sonny Styles said a roaring stadium can "play a big part in the game."

"Super loud on third down, affecting the snap count, making them go offsides things like that," Styles said. "The whole team feeds off the energy, too … After you get a big stop, the crowd's going crazy."