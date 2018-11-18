Announcement Of Inactives (11.18.18)

Landover, Md. -- The Washington Redskins have announced the following inactives and lineup changes for today's game against the Houston Texans.
The Redskins declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 23 CB Quinton Dunbar
- No. 25 RB Chris Thompson
- No. 32 RB Samaje Perine
- No. 71 LT Trent Williams
- No. 80 WR Jamison Crowder
- No. 96 LB Pernell McPhee
- No. 99 DL Caleb Brantley
No. 79 Ty Nsekhe is expected to start in place of No. 71 Trent Williams at left tackle
No. 14 Trey Quinn is expected to start in place of No. 80 Jamison Crowder at wide receiver
No. 31 Fabian Moreau is expected to start in place of No. 23 Quinton Dunbar at cornerback