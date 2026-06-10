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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders welcome team dog in partnership with Redwire

Jun 10, 2026 at 11:59 AM
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Washington, DC – Today, the Washington Commanders, with help from partner Redwire (NYSE: RDW), welcome their newest, furriest member to the organization. TJ, a 12-week-old yellow Labrador Retriever puppy, will spend the upcoming season with the Burgundy & Gold while he works on his basic skills and commands in training to become a service dog for veterans.

TJ joins the team through the Commanders' partnership with Redwire (NYSE: RDW), founded on a shared commitment to honoring service members, veterans, and their families. Together, the organizations will collaborate on year-round programming to recognize the sacrifices of those who have served our country. The team dog program serves as a military engagement effort both through TJ's ongoing service dog training and his name, which honors the call sign of Army Veteran and Redwire employee Jeremy White.

EDITOR'S NOTE: For digital assets of TJ, including photos with Jeremy White, click **here**. Credit can be attributed to the Washington Commanders.

The team dog's name is inspired by Jeremy White, Sr. Program Manager at Redwire, whose military call sign was "TJ1". A former Green Beret and decorated veteran whose life reflects a deep commitment to service, Jeremy spent more than 21 years in the U.S. Army, enlisting after September 11, 2001. His career included roles with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment and the Fifth Special Forces Group – designations reserved for the most capable and dedicated soldiers. Across deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, and Syria, he bravely led missions and guided his teams through challenging environments, earning recognitions such as Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and Best Warrior. He later served internationally as a liaison officer with the United Kingdom Ministry of Defense in Cyprus. Following his military career, Jeremy has continued his service as a civilian, supporting disaster relief and community initiatives.

TJ is a yellow Lab from Warrior Canine Connection, a Maryland nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering those who have sustained physical and psychological wounds while in service to our country through their Warriors helping Warriors philosophy. Through their Mission Based Trauma Recovery program, service members and veterans in recovery can learn to train service dogs, creating a therapeutic environment while preparing animals to support fellow veterans. As he continues his training, TJ's experiences with the Commanders will help prepare him for his future role as a service dog.

Fans can expect to see TJ cheering on the Commanders at numerous events throughout the season, including training camp and select home games. He will also join the team for several community activations with a focus on military engagements, providing meaningful moments of connection with service members, veterans, and fans.

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