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Commanders announce changes to personnel, player health & performance and football support staffs

Jun 18, 2026 at 01:59 PM
09182025 Practice Field EFM007
Emily Faith Morgan/Washington Commanders

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have made the following hires and promotions with the personnel and player health and performance staffs:

Personnel StaffPosition
Ryan KessenichDirector of College Scouting
Alberto de la GuardiaArea Scout
Miles TurnerArea Scout
Andrew DowellScouting Assistant
John WatersScouting Assistant
Toby JunkerScouting and R&D Assistant
Keenan GuthrieScouting Associate
Player Health and PerformancePosition
Geoff KaplanSenior Director of Player Health & Performance
Jon DignazioAssistant Athletic Trainer/Physical Therapist
Nick FarrellDirector of Performance Nutrition
Tanner BoroPerformance Dietitian

Washington also made the following hires and promotions on the football support staff:

Football Support StaffPosition
Bryan PorterSenior Director of Football Operations
Gayatri NambiarSenior Football Solutions Developer
Preston BiroSenior Football Data Scientist
Casesse BasarabaVideo Assistant
Justin FeinsteinEquipment Assistant
Sam WalshFootball Operations Assistant

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