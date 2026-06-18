Commanders announce changes to personnel, player health & performance and football support staffs

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have made the following hires and promotions with the personnel and player health and performance staffs:
|Personnel Staff
|Position
|Ryan Kessenich
|Director of College Scouting
|Alberto de la Guardia
|Area Scout
|Miles Turner
|Area Scout
|Andrew Dowell
|Scouting Assistant
|John Waters
|Scouting Assistant
|Toby Junker
|Scouting and R&D Assistant
|Keenan Guthrie
|Scouting Associate
|Player Health and Performance
|Position
|Geoff Kaplan
|Senior Director of Player Health & Performance
|Jon Dignazio
|Assistant Athletic Trainer/Physical Therapist
|Nick Farrell
|Director of Performance Nutrition
|Tanner Boro
|Performance Dietitian
Washington also made the following hires and promotions on the football support staff:
|Football Support Staff
|Position
|Bryan Porter
|Senior Director of Football Operations
|Gayatri Nambiar
|Senior Football Solutions Developer
|Preston Biro
|Senior Football Data Scientist
|Casesse Basaraba
|Video Assistant
|Justin Feinstein
|Equipment Assistant
|Sam Walsh
|Football Operations Assistant