Washington Commanders, Levy and PEPSI® Elevate Season Ticket Member Experience and Value with new Benefits Including an Exclusive Season Ticket Member Value Menu presented by PEPSI® 

Landover, MD – As part of their ongoing commitment to enhance the Season Ticket Member experience and value, the Washington Commanders, alongside Levy and PEPSI®, today introduced several new Season Ticket Member Benefits, led by a new, exclusive Season Ticket Member (STM) Value Menu presented by PEPSI®. The menu showcases 15 fan favorites priced under $10, including 10 items under $5. This reflects a 50% or greater discount for all items on the new value menu and will make the pricing of these items among the most affordable for STMs in the NFL. Additionally, STMs and all fans will have access to $5 Bud Lights at select locations throughout Northwest Stadium. In addition to this new menu, the team will be doubling the number of STM-only Training Camp Days and hosting exclusive STM events throughout the season. These are the latest additions to the team's robust Season Ticket Member Program and underscore the organization's dedication to delivering quality, value, and unique experiences to its most loyal fans who make up 80% of gameday attendance.

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As part of the broader Food Deserves Pepsi® platform — rooted in the belief that great food is made even better with the crisp, refreshing taste of PEPSI® — the new Season Ticket Member Value Menu is designed to elevate the gameday experience while making craveable food and beverage options more accessible throughout the season. Fan favorites such as smashburgers, hot dogs, and chicken tenders and fries will now be offered to STMs at significantly reduced prices without compromising on quality.

"Commanders fans bring incredible passion, loyalty and excitement to Northwest Stadium every gameday, and our Season Ticket Members are at the heart of that energy and impact," said Mark Clouse, President of the Washington Commanders. "They are also spending a lot of money to be with us every home game, and the new Season Ticket Member Benefits and Season Ticket Member Value Menu presented by PEPSI® are ways we're trying to show our appreciation and gratitude while continuing to enhance the overall fan experience. We're proud to work alongside Levy and PEPSI® to deliver meaningful value on our new menu for our fans and make gameday even better."

"Our partnership with the Washington Commanders is centered around creating a dynamic hospitality experience for one of the most passionate fanbases in the league," said Andy Lansing, CEO of Levy. "Enhancing the Season Ticket Member Value Menu presented by PEPSI® was a key offseason priority, and these meaningful updates reflect the shared commitment to delivering quality, variety and value on the items fans crave most."

Some highlights from the new Season Ticket Member Value Menu presented by PEPSI® include:

Deeper discounts: With an additional average savings of 20% compared to last season's STM pricing, every item on the Season Ticket Member Value Menu is discounted by at least 50% for STM's. These reductions position the menu among the most affordable STM concession programs in the NFL.

With an additional average savings of 20% compared to last season's STM pricing, every item on the Season Ticket Member Value Menu is discounted by at least 50% for STM's. These reductions position the menu among the most affordable STM concession programs in the NFL. Intentional value on fan favorites: 86% of food & PEPSI® beverages that STMs purchase are included on the Season Ticket Member Value Menu, ensuring fans see meaningful savings on the items they purchase most.

86% of food & PEPSI® beverages that STMs purchase are included on the Season Ticket Member Value Menu, ensuring fans see meaningful savings on the items they purchase most. New premium offerings: Ben's Chili Bowl, a beloved D.C. institution and longtime fan favorite, joins the lineup this season with signature menu items.

Ben's Chili Bowl, a beloved D.C. institution and longtime fan favorite, joins the lineup this season with signature menu items. Same great quality: STMs now get the same top-tier quality at lower prices.

The introduction of this Season Ticket Member Value Menu marks the newest enhancement to an already robust STM program that delivers year-round benefits. STMs also enjoy the following perks:

Up to 50% off concessions

Priority access to seating at the new stadium

Presale opportunities for major events held at Northwest Stadium

Exclusive, complimentary member-only events held throughout the year

15% savings at the Commanders Team Store

Dedicated membership services representative

Season parking for $500