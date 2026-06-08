Commanders announce 2026 Nunn-Wooten scouting fellows

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today the team's 2026 Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellows – Marco Ingelmo and Janice Pettyjohn. Ingelmo and Pettyjohn will join the team for the remainder of the offseason program and through the beginning weeks of training camp.
- Marco Ingelmo is currently a scouting assistant for Columbia University's football program. In his current role with Columbia, Ingelmo identifies recruits for the program in key areas of the country, assists the coaching staff with player evaluations and supports the day-to-day operations of the program through event management and schedule coordination. Ingelmo also spent time as a scouting assistant/special teams assistant for the Montreal Alouettes of CFL. In his role with Montreal, Ingelmo created scouting lists for the front office, constructed the CFL draft book of over 80 player profiles and graded college players along with creating scouting reports directly for the general manager. Ingelmo holds a Master of Science in Sports Management from Columbia. He graduated from McGill University with a B.C. in Strategic Management. He assisted the McGill University football program while in school as a video coordinator and offensive assistant.
- Janice Pettyjohn is currently the director of player personnel & on-campus recruiting for Howard University's athletics department. In her current role at Howard, Pettyjohn leads roster management and scholarship allocation strategies in supporting 100-plus student athletes. She also oversees the NIL allocation strategies for the athletics department along with managing and evaluating a 90-150 prospect pipeline annually. She operates cross-functionally with a number of departments and also directs all official visits, junior days and camps. Pettyjohn also serves as the assistant director of football operations for the football program. In this role, she manages all football operations logistics with the program, ensures NCAA compliance across all team activities and supervises and develops 20-plus student workers who support the operations and recruiting functions in the program. Pettyjohn graduated from Howard with a B.S. in Sports Medicine and is currently completing her MBA in Project Management. She has participated in the NFL Women's Forum in 2023 and 2025 and was a selected participant in the NFL General Manager Forum and QB Summitt in 2025.
Established in 2015, The Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship exposes interested and qualified candidates to a career in professional scouting. The program gives participants a unique glimpse into Player Personnel by introducing them to various areas related to college and pro scouting within a club. The fellowship, named in honor of Bill Nunn, longtime personnel director for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and John Wooten, a former NFL player and front-office executive, is part of the NFL's Football Development program under NFL Football Operations.