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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders announce 2026 training camp, presented by BigBear.ai

Jun 23, 2026 at 10:10 AM
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For the fifth consecutive year, the Washington Commanders will host Training Camp at the team's football operations headquarters in Ashburn, Virginia.

The team will hold five open practices for fans on August 1, August 7, August 8, August 18, and August 19, along with six open practices exclusively for Season Ticket Members on August 3, August 4, August 5, August 10, August 11, and August 12. All practices will begin at 8:30 a.m. EST and are subject to change. The 2026 Training Camp will be presented by BigBear.ai and supported by cornerstone partners Bank of America, Clark Construction and Pepsi.

Fans can claim their free tickets for training camp open practices beginning June 23 at 10:00 a.m. by visiting Commanders.com/TrainingCamp while supplies last. To accommodate as many fans as possible, general admission fans can claim a maximum of six tickets and one parking pass for one day of Training Camp. All parking will be on site at the BigBear.ai Performance Center, and all fans must have a parking pass to access the lot. For all practices at Ashburn, gates will open at 7:30 a.m. Additional information on parking and other accommodations will be shared via email "Know Before You Go" communications for all ticketed guests.

The team will host a variety of activations throughout Training Camp, including:

  • Back Together Weekend: The team will kick off Training Camp by joining the NFL's annual "Back Together Weekend" celebration on Saturday, August 1. The team will host various family-friendly activations onsite, including a Commanders Kids Zone, Washington Legends meet and greets, appearances by Major Tuddy and Command Force, giveaways, and much more!
  • Military Appreciation Day presented by USAA: Washington Salute, the Official Military Appreciation Club of the Washington Commanders, will invite hundreds of local service members, veterans, and their families to Ashburn for Training Camp on Friday, August 7. Following practice, select attendees will also participate in the USAA's annual Salute to Service Boot Camp -- a Combine-style skills competition designed to celebrate fitness and teamwork. Military Appreciation Day is presented by USAA, Official Salute to Service Partner of the Washington Commanders.
  • Kids Day presented by Children's National: On Saturday, August 8, the Washington Commanders will host a Kids Day presented by Children's National. The day will feature children's activities, including Play60 activations, face painting, and balloon artists.
  • Additionally, throughout camp, the team looks forward to hosting local youth football and community groups.

Season Ticket Members will have the exclusive opportunity to claim tickets to two Season Ticket Member Days in addition to one general admission day, while supplies last. To have access to claim tickets to the Season Ticket Member days, Members must be logged in to the SeatGeek account associated with their Season Tickets. Members will receive dedicated communication with more details on how to claim tickets. For more information on Season Ticket Memberships and Washington Gold benefits, visit: Commanders.com/SeasonTickets.

While visiting BigBear.ai Performance Center, fans can purchase a variety of Commanders merchandise, including NFL-licensed apparel, official NFL Training Camp gear and other fan favorite retail items. A Food Truck Village, supported by Pepsi, will provide a variety of food and beverage options for fans each day, highlighting local Pepsi Food Service Partners.

The Washington Commanders COMMAND CENTER Training Camp Live coverage, presented by BigBear.ai, will give fans a front-row seat to the action from camp in Ashburn. The weekly show features live look-ins and analysis of your favorite players in action on the field from your favorite Washington Legends. It's live inside access you won't find anywhere else!

To stay up to date on all training camp events and to review the FAQS, please visit Commanders.com/TrainingCamp.

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