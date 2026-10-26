Chig Okonkwo reflects on injury, chemistry with Jayden Daniels

Chig Okonkwo had never missed an NFL game prior to the 2026 season. The tight end was excited to take the field for the first time in burgundy and gold against the Philadelphia Eagles, representing a city that feels like home.
Returning to the DMV was a welcome reunion for Okonkwo, who spent four seasons in Maryland's program and ended his collegiate career as a full-time starter.
"It's been an honor, just coming back to this area with a lot of fans that are already on my side. It was really cool," Okonkwo told Brian Colbert Jr. on the Next Man Up podcast. "Just being able to go through camp, and now the first few games of the season, and seeing how passionate our fanbase is has been really awesome. Now it's on us to really get this thing going."
That reunion with the Commanders' faithful, however, would have to wait.
During pregame warmups ahead of the Week 1 matchup, Okonkwo experienced tightness in his hamstring after completing a three-step slant route. While he still made his Commanders debut, recording two receptions for 16 yards, Okonkwo's hamstring injury forced him to exit the game in the third quarter.
He was diagnosed with a Grade I hamstring strain that would cause him to miss several weeks, including Washington's long-awaited Week 3 home opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
"I've never missed a game in my career," Okonkwo said. "I don't think I've ever really missed practice, so just coming in the building and not really practicing, not really being around the guys, it was kind of a weird feeling, just knowing my job right now is to rehab and get back 100% and make sure I'm ready to go."
The injury caused Okonkwo's priorities to shift. Instead of practicing with his teammates, Okonkwo put all his energy into rehabbing so he could return to the field as soon as possible.
"For me, it was just fully immersing myself in that rehab, just telling myself every day, like, 'Yo, extra, extra rehab.' Where if I was on the football field after practice, it'd be like extra work after practice. It's the same thing—since I'm not practicing right now, extra rehab. Come in, do extra. Afterwards, stay, do extra. Get in the hyperbaric (chamber), get extra massages, get all these extra things for my hamstring."
The extra work paid off, and Okonkwo returned in time for the Commanders' Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Despite being a home game for Washington, the matchup was held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, so Okonkwo had to wait an extra week to get a taste of playing at Northwest Stadium.
The wait was worth it, however, as Jayden Daniels was also making his home debut after missing two weeks with an elbow injury.
"That really is Game 1 for us as a duo," Okonkwo said of playing with Daniels. "But it was nice to go out there and execute the plays, and, you know, show flashes of what I can do because it just lets things build up now and lets coaches just see what works, different things, and we can just keep on hammering in what our offensive philosophy is going to be."
Okonkwo describes playing with Daniels as "very fun," noting how elusive he is when avoiding defenders. In what ended up being a 27-27 tie against the New York Giants, the duo performed well. Okonkwo had four receptions for 60 yards, while Daniels completed 17 of 25 passes for 199 yards and added nine carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns to his stat line.
"I was on the field for both of those touchdown runs, and it's like when I'm watching him run, I'm just laughing because I'm seeing how hard the defense is trying to get him, and, like, they just can't get him. And then I see their faces coming back, how angry they are," Okonkwo said.
Although the Commanders have had late bye weeks for the past couple of seasons, they have an early one this season, coming in Week 7. It's a good time for the team to reset mentally and physically, something Okonkwo is prioritizing for himself.
"Just get away from football for a few days," Okonkwo said of his bye week plans. "Just get away from it because it's, like, the only time in the year that you're going to be able to do that. And we're going to come back, going to hit the ground running, so just for, like, those three, four days, just disconnect from football, go be with your family, go be with people that love on you because, you know, when we get back, ain't no more bye week. It's 10 weeks straight, and it's time to go."
Okonkwo knows there's still plenty of football left to play and wants to make sure he's ready when his number is called. Preparation is something he learned was important throughout his injury, and it's something he won't take for granted when his number is called.
"I learned that mentally, you've got to stay in it because when you're in it. I haven't dealt with it before, but when I was hurt, I felt like I was kind of alienated from the team," Okonkwo said. "I was...not really paying attention as much in the meeting because I know this week I'm not playing. It's easier to check out, and it's like you don't want to do that because these are going to be your plays in a couple weeks when you're back."
Okonkwo's mindset of staying engaged despite the circumstances is something the entire team has benefited from in the locker room. Washington had a tough pre-bye schedule and, as a result, was counted out of many of its matchups before they had even begun.
Through his recent injury experience and veteran mindset, Okonkwo has learned to tune out the noise.
"For me, like, I barely even hear the noise just because of my years in the league now," he said. "I see how that can truly damage a player, damage a team if you listen, and...for us, it's always about just knowing that we've been doing this together since March, since April. Like, let's lean on that, let's lean on the stuff that we've done, the work that we've put in. Like, we know who we are."
As the Commanders face the rest of their schedule, Okonkwo and his teammates will lean on each other. That starts in Week 8, when Washington hosts the Philadelphia Eagles in a Sunday Night Football matchup in which a win would help the Commanders climb the rankings in a wide-open NFC East division.