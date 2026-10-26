Chig Okonkwo reflects on injury, chemistry with Jayden Daniels

Although the Commanders have had late bye weeks for the past couple of seasons, they have an early one this season, coming in Week 7. It's a good time for the team to reset mentally and physically, something Okonkwo is prioritizing for himself.

"Just get away from football for a few days," Okonkwo said of his bye week plans. "Just get away from it because it's, like, the only time in the year that you're going to be able to do that. And we're going to come back, going to hit the ground running, so just for, like, those three, four days, just disconnect from football, go be with your family, go be with people that love on you because, you know, when we get back, ain't no more bye week. It's 10 weeks straight, and it's time to go."

Okonkwo knows there's still plenty of football left to play and wants to make sure he's ready when his number is called. Preparation is something he learned was important throughout his injury, and it's something he won't take for granted when his number is called.

"I learned that mentally, you've got to stay in it because when you're in it. I haven't dealt with it before, but when I was hurt, I felt like I was kind of alienated from the team," Okonkwo said. "I was...not really paying attention as much in the meeting because I know this week I'm not playing. It's easier to check out, and it's like you don't want to do that because these are going to be your plays in a couple weeks when you're back."

Okonkwo's mindset of staying engaged despite the circumstances is something the entire team has benefited from in the locker room. Washington had a tough pre-bye schedule and, as a result, was counted out of many of its matchups before they had even begun.

Through his recent injury experience and veteran mindset, Okonkwo has learned to tune out the noise.

"For me, like, I barely even hear the noise just because of my years in the league now," he said. "I see how that can truly damage a player, damage a team if you listen, and...for us, it's always about just knowing that we've been doing this together since March, since April. Like, let's lean on that, let's lean on the stuff that we've done, the work that we've put in. Like, we know who we are."