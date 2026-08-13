Question of the week: What should fans expect during Washington's preseason opener?

The Washington Commanders have an important evaluation period coming up at the end of this week, as they will host the Miami Dolphins at Northwest Stadium for their preseason opener. There will be plenty of examine from the game, but "Command Center" analysts Logan Paulsen, Santana Moss and Fred Smoot gave their thoughts on what fans should expect.

Moss: "Flawless execution. After watching that preseason game on Thursday night last week...I truly want to see a flawlessly executed game from both sides. I want to see our guys go out there, because there's going to be a lot of opportunities to play. You know we're not gonna throw any ones [starters] out there. We're gonna get some guys to go out there and say, 'Hey, strut your stuff. Show us you are made for this league.' Those guys should be chomping at the bit knowing they're getting an opportunity of a lifetime."

Smoot: "I want to see if our depth is really the depth we think we've got. I want to see the twos and the threes go out there and dominate. If we're deep as we think we are, they should dominate the Miami Dolphins. I'm sorry. At the end of the day, if we're as deep as we think we are, our twos should be able to beat their ones."

Paulsen: This is an opportunity for the backup of your favorite player. How does Tyler Owens do? How does Kain Medrano do? How does the running back battle look? This is an opportunity for those guys to step to the forefront. Those backup offensive swing and exterior players, what do those guys look like? ... With some of these UDFA wide receivers, Jaden Bradley, are you a practice squad guy? What's your role on this team? Quentin Moore is the backup tight end. He's had a pretty good couple of days here with [John] Bates being out being that "Y" blocking tight end. Can you do it when the lights are on?