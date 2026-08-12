'Starting to come together': Commanders defense playing with intensity, energy

The heart of that energy was with the defensive front, where the Commanders invested the most to improve the group with additions like Odafe Oweh, K'Lavon Chaisson and Joshua Josephs. Oweh and Chaisson were in the backfield on several plays, forcing what would have been sacks in an actual game. Chaisson recorded a would-be sack on Willis on the second play of an 11-on-11 period and tracked down a ball carrier for a loss a few plays later. Oweh forced a pressure during two-minute drills, forcing Willis to throw an incompletion.

Josephs, a fifth-round pick from the University of Tennessee, was routinely in the backfield and recording tackles for a loss. He and Leo Chenal combined for a tackle on Ethan Washington Jr., resulting in a two-yard loss on the play. Josephs also sniffed out a play-action pass and was waiting for Ewers the moment he turned around for a rollout.

"I'm blessed to be out here, to perform the way I was performing," Josephs said. "I believe...we did amazing. We were shutting them down. We were able to play to the standard we had set in the previous practice...and just relax and fall back on our knowledge."

And the defensive backs know how important the front is to their success. It made their lives much easier, particularly when it came to defending the Dolphins' passing game because of how they handled their responsibilities in gap and zone schemes. The defensive backs didn't need to worry about playing the run because the front handled that for them.

It also allowed them to communicate at what Reaves called "an elite level."

"Just certain things that we were getting pre-snap [and] post-snap," Reaves said. "You could tell sometimes the protections were getting messed up just because of who was going. That's the luxury of defense; it can change. You just saw guys talking at an elite level, playing fast and trusting their leverage. And that d-line up there was crazy."

The best part about it for the players was actually seeing the concepts they have been working on come to life against another team.