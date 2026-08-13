Hail Mail | Some offensive line thoughts

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.
We're nearing the first preseason game on the Washington Commanders' schedule, but they've already had one of their biggest tests of training camp with the joint practice against the Miami Dolphins.
There was a lot to digest throughout the morning with the teams using both fields, and it's understandable that fans scouring social media for updates didn't get a full picture of the action. Most reporters would agree that Washington looked like the better team on both sides of the ball, but fans want more detail than that, which is where I come into the equation.
So, I asked fans on social media what they wanted to know more about after Wednesday's practice, and this is what I got:
@32BeatWriters: How did the tight end room do overall and how was each tight end utilized?
I thought the tight end room was solid, although I'll admit that the tight ends were not used much in the passing game during the offensive periods that I watched (team red zone, third-down emphasis and two-minute). Here's what I will say: Chig Okonkwo and Lawrence Cager stood out to me, just as they have throughout camp. Okonkwo just feels like a natural fit for Washington's offense and gets open often. He had a nice catch during two-minute drills near the sideline with no one around him, and that's a credit to his ability to create separation with his routes.
Cager has shown noticeable growth this offseason, and it feels like he and Colson Yankoff are having a good battle for a potential fourth tight end spot. Cager has some physical tools that he's used to his advantage as a blocker and receiver.
As for how each tight end was utilized, I feel like the roles were what we've seen to this point. Okonkwo is the best pass-catcher in the bunch for sure, while players like Cager, Yankoff and Ben Sinnott were a little of both with upside receivers.
The Washington Commanders hosted the Miami Dolphins for a joint practice ahead of their matchup on Friday. Check out the best photos from the day.
@Jordanmicah99: Commanders OL in pass pro and run blocking. Which side may need more help between left, right, left interior, right interior, and center.
@TheBurgundyZone: The Oline
@FootballGramsci: O line in pass pro. Left tackle and C.
I understandably got a lot of questions about the offensive line and how the group performed, so I'll give my best assessment of the position without Laremy Tunsil.
First, let me say that losing a top five player at their position is never a good thing. Tunsil is elite at what he does and not having him is going to make winning games more difficult. Whatever solution the Commanders find is not going to be the best-case scenario, because that would be for Tunsil to be back on the field. However, I think we need to remember -- and this is good advice for analyzing anything in today's society, which I believe is overly binary to a frustratingly high degree -- that "lesser" does not always mean "bad." I think this offensive line can still be solid without Tunsil, and as much as I would love to have him back, his loss is not the death knell that some believe it will be.
To put it plainly, I thought the offensive line was fine yesterday. Were there some negative plays? Sure, but not to the degree that gave me concern about Jayden Daniels' overall safety. I was actually pleased with what I saw in pass protection, particularly during team drills. Daniels had time to survey his options, and he didn't need to scramble to escape pressure. Chris Paul stood out to me the most among the starters because of how much he has improved his footwork and quickness. If that continues, I'm going to feel pretty confident about him holding down that left guard spot.
Most people are going to look at one-on-one drills and point to them as definitive evidence on whether a player is good or bad in pass protection. To answer @FootballGramsci's question directly, I thought Brandon Coleman and Julian Good-Jones showed some good things. They did technically "lose" the drill late, mostly for technical reasons like stopping their feet or ducking their head to give the defensive linemen leverage, but in terms of giving the hypothetical quarterback time to make a pass, I thought they did their jobs.
As an aside, I want to advise people to take that drill with some salt. It's definitely a data point, but if we're really being honest -- and this is coming from someone who used to participate in those drills, albeit with much less talent -- it's a drill designed for the defense. Yes, tackles will be in one-on-one scenarios in a game, but even then, a defensive end still has to account for an entire offensive line moving in unison rather than one player. I could ramble on about this, but I'll say that in terms of judging the group's overall performance in pass protection, I would put more stock in how they looked during team drills. As I said, they looked pretty solid there.
As for run blocking, they're clearly working through some things, which is to be expected. Their left tackle is going to be out for a while, and their center has not practiced aside from Day 1. It takes time to build chemistry -- yes, longer than 10 practices -- especially when players are moving in and out of the lineup. For what it's worth, I expect the running game to improve once Nick Allegretti returns to practice, but I'm not going to just abandon hope for the running game just because of a joint practice when there are other moving parts to consider.
Finally, I'll touch on the question about which part of the line will need more help. I'm assuming you're referring to chip blocks from the tight ends or David Blough scheming things to hide any perceived inefficiencies. I'll answer this by circling back to the loss of Tunsil. Sure, losing Tunsil makes you change how things are done, but personally, I don't see that as an indictment of any one group. It's something that affects every player in that room, so you'll notice plenty of things that normally wouldn't occur if Tunsil were in the game. That doesn't mean the group is in trouble.
Okay, that was really long, but I think I covered all the bases.
I'm going to run through the rest of these quickly because this is already getting long (offensive line talk gets me going).
@muttonchops37: DQ mentioned that he asked the officials to call it tight. How did the team perform in that aspect? Were there many flags thrown against the Commanders?
I think the team was mostly clean in terms of procedural penalties and other flags. There were a couple of false starts from the offensive line and holds from the defensive backs, but it didn't prohibit them from doing whatever they wanted to the Dolphins' defense.
@Big_John_1906: Whose stock are you buying more of and whose stock are you holding onto based on camp and the joint practice?
This is fun because I get to participate in something the boys on the "Command Center" podcast do a lot. For buying stock, there are a lot of players to choose from, but I have to go with Odafe Oweh. The dude was in the backfield a lot during 11-on-11 drills and causing all kinds of havoc for Malik Willis and the rest of the Dolphins' quarterbacks. He's proving to be worth the investment the Commanders made in him. And for holding on, I'm going to go with Mike Sainristil. He reminded people yesterday that he has a nose for the ball, which continues to be his best strength.
@FantasyTags: Which new Commanders player stood out on offense?
Again, there are a lot of players to choose from here, but I think Stefon Diggs was hard to miss on the field yesterday. He and Daniels already appear to have a good connection, but the way he runs routes and gets open is truly beautiful. He and Terry McLaurin are going to be a fun combination.
@JoshuaBurke21: How did Croskey-Merritt look in pass pro and catching the ball?
Pass protection is one of the areas that Croskey-Merritt has improved this offseason. He's been physical and committing to protecting Daniels, and that was clear against the Dolphins. He wasn't targeted in the offensive series that I watched, but I will say that he looked good as a receiver in previous practices. He keeps saying it's an underrated part of his skill set, and I think we should believe him at this point.
@CookedbyDaniels: And what WR's/RB's ran with the 1's the most?
@PlusEVonly: Which WRs/RBs ran with the 1st team the most
This is going to sound like a cop-out, but it honestly was a mix of all the receivers getting some time with the starting offense, aside from McLaurin and Diggs. I think they're still working through competitions at all those spots and are giving all the players opportunities to show they can earn the right to be on the roster.
@CookedbyDaniels: How did the LB's and DB's look such as Sonny Luvu Rasul etc
@RVAbeer_run: Haven't heard much on Sonny
Like everyone on defense, the linebackers were fast. One of my favorite plays was when Leo Chenal ran in to finish a tackle made by Joshua Josephs during an 11-on-11 period. Neither Frankie Luvu nor Sonny Styles made a standout play during the drills that I watched, but you could see their speed and the way they ran to the ball.
Rasul Douglas is really fun to watch. He had a pass breakup late in practice and wagged a finger at the receiver after the play. He plays with an attitude I believe is a good fit for the defense's new personality. I think he's one of the more underrated signings the Commanders have made this offseason.