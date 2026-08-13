Hail Mail | Some offensive line thoughts

As an aside, I want to advise people to take that drill with some salt. It's definitely a data point, but if we're really being honest -- and this is coming from someone who used to participate in those drills, albeit with much less talent -- it's a drill designed for the defense. Yes, tackles will be in one-on-one scenarios in a game, but even then, a defensive end still has to account for an entire offensive line moving in unison rather than one player. I could ramble on about this, but I'll say that in terms of judging the group's overall performance in pass protection, I would put more stock in how they looked during team drills. As I said, they looked pretty solid there.

As for run blocking, they're clearly working through some things, which is to be expected. Their left tackle is going to be out for a while, and their center has not practiced aside from Day 1. It takes time to build chemistry -- yes, longer than 10 practices -- especially when players are moving in and out of the lineup. For what it's worth, I expect the running game to improve once Nick Allegretti returns to practice, but I'm not going to just abandon hope for the running game just because of a joint practice when there are other moving parts to consider.

Finally, I'll touch on the question about which part of the line will need more help. I'm assuming you're referring to chip blocks from the tight ends or David Blough scheming things to hide any perceived inefficiencies. I'll answer this by circling back to the loss of Tunsil. Sure, losing Tunsil makes you change how things are done, but personally, I don't see that as an indictment of any one group. It's something that affects every player in that room, so you'll notice plenty of things that normally wouldn't occur if Tunsil were in the game. That doesn't mean the group is in trouble.

Okay, that was really long, but I think I covered all the bases.