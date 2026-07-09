Commanders 2026 opponent breakdown | Arizona Cardinals

The Washington Commanders are getting ready for the third season of the Dan Quinn era, and the expectations remain high.
The Commanders have a 17-game slate full of challenges and opportunities against some of the league's best teams. Super Bowl contenders like the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers loom later in the year along with talented teams like the Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans. There's even another international game in the near future against the Indianapolis Colts in London.
Now that the season is on the horizon, Commanders.com is going to break down each of Washington's opponents. We'll move on to the Cardinals.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Nov. 29
Time: 4:25 p.m.
Location: State Farm Stadium
Individual stats leaders
- Passing Yards -- QB Jacoby Brissett (3,366)
- Passing TDs -- QB Jacoby Brissett (23)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Michael Carter (333)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Bam Knight (4)
- Receiving Yards -- TE Trey McBride (1,239)
- Receiving TDs -- TE Trey McBride (11)
- Tackles -- S Budda Baker (120)
- Sacks -- LB Josh Sweat (12)
- Interceptions -- CB Denzel Burke (3)
Key additions in free agency
- WR Devin Duvernay
- G Isaac Seumalo
- RB Tyler Allgeier
- WR Kendrick Bourne
- QB Gardner Minshew
- S Andrew Wingard
2026 Draft class
- RB Jeremiyah Love
- G Chase Bisontis
- QB Carson Beck
- DT Kaleb Proctor
- WR Reggie Virgil
- LB Karson Sharar
- T Jayden Williams
Key questions
- Who is their starting quarterback? On paper, it should be Brissett, who returns to the team after passing for a career-high 3,366 yards in 2026. But as it stands right now, Brissett is in a contract dispute with the team and could be in a competition in training camp. The team did draft Beck, and there may come a time when he starts a game during the season, but the preferred path is for him to sit and learn. Gardner Minshew is also on the roster, which would have a better shot at pushing Brissett for the starting job. There's a chance we'll see all three players under center by the end of the year, but it's also likely that the Cardinals will be looking for their next quarterback in 2027.
- Can Jeremiyah Love make a difference? Love going to the Cardinals was not a surprise by the time they were on the clock, but it's still uncommon for a running back to be taken that high. Love is certainly worthy of the pick, but there is legitimate concern about whether he can make a meaningful impact as a rookie behind a struggling offensive line. Love's vision, speed and burst were the best in his class, and he'll need all three to have a good rookie season in Arizona.