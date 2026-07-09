Commanders 2026 training camp preview | Offensive line

We're getting close to the Washington Commanders reporting to Ashburn, Virginia, for training camp, and it's time we got to know the roster a little better.

The Commanders are looking to improve upon their 2025 campaign and have made considerable effort to bolster the team, from drafting young defensive players to signing veterans with upside in free agency. Jayden Daniels is back and fully healthy for his third season, and the belief is that he can lead the new offense, which is now working with coordinator David Blough's scheme, back to being the potent unit it was in 2024.

Now, with the spotlight on the team, the Commanders must begin preparing for that bounceback performance. As always, that work begins in training camp, and Commanders.com will look at every position ahead of the first practice. The offensive line is up next.

On the roster

Julian Good-Jones

Tanoa Togiai

Tyler Cooper

Sala Aumavae-Laulu

Matt Gulbin

Nick Allegretti

Timothy McKay

Andrew Wylie

Josh Conerly Jr.

Trent Scott

Brandon Coleman

Chris Paul

Sam Cosmi

Laremy Tunsil

Foster Sarell

What to watch

Who wins the left guard battle? Paul won the starting job over Coleman early last season and developed a strong connection with Tunsil while also taking positive steps as a pass protector. Paul was expected to depart the team in free agency but ended up re-signing on a one-year deal. Now, he and Coleman will battle it out once again to see which of them will be in the starting lineup. The two players have different approaches to the position. While Paul is bigger and more physical, which allows him to dig out defensive linemen at the line of scrimmage, Coleman is more athletic and able to keep up with linebackers and move in the screen game. Coleman was the preferred option last season, but injuries sidelined him for most of training camp. It will come down to which player can adapt to Blough's system the quickest.

Will Gulbin push Allegretti at center? The Commanders have made it clear that there will be a competition in training camp for the starting center spot, but it appears that Allegretti has the inside track to earn the role in camp. Allegretti has played the spot before, although most of his NFL experience is at guard. Still, the team believes he has strong leadership qualities that can be valuable for the position. Gulbin's intelligence was highlighted in the draft process, and his ability to legitimately compete will depend on how quickly he can pick up Blough's offense. There's a physicality and nastiness to Gulbin's game that the Commanders appreciated when evaluating him, so there is a chance he takes the role for himself at some point in the future. For now, though, unless he takes serious strides during camp, Allegretti has the edge.