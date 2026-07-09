Commanders 2026 training camp preview | Wide receiver

We're getting close to the Washington Commanders reporting to Ashburn, Virginia, for training camp, and it's time we got to know the roster a little better.

The Commanders are looking to improve upon their 2025 campaign and have made considerable effort to bolster the team, from drafting young defensive players to signing veterans with upside in free agency. Jayden Daniels is back and fully healthy for his third season, and the belief is that he can lead the new offense, which is now working with coordinator David Blough's scheme, back to being the potent unit it was in 2024.

Now, with the spotlight on the team, the Commanders must begin preparing for that bounceback performance. As always, that work begins in training camp, and Commanders.com will look at every position ahead of the first practice.

The wide receivers are up next.

On the roster

Antonio Williams

Terry McLaurin

Luke McCaffrey

Jaylin Lane

Jacoby Jones

Van Jefferson

Chris Hilton Jr.

Treylon Burks

Dyami Brown

Ja'Corey Brooks

Jaden Bradley

What to watch

Is Terry McLaurin back to being 100%? All signs point to this being the case for McLaurin, who missed half the season with a groin injury, but it will still be nice to see the veteran on the field with the rest of the offense. The Commanders missed McLaurin greatly while he was recovering and tried to replicate his production with various free agents and younger players. Some of those players flashed at times, but none of them could compare to what McLaurin added to the offense with his leadership, route running and production. McLaurin's connection with Daniels was an important part of the offense's success in 2024, and that was absent thanks to injuries sustained by both players. The two were only on the field for three games, and McLaurin only caught 10 passes for 116 yards from Daniels. There are a lot of unknowns surrounding Blough's offense but getting that connection should make the unit better.

What will Antonio Williams be as a rookie? The Commanders are high on Williams and what he can be for their offense. They have praised his route running nuance and ability to play as a slot receiver and a weapon on the perimeter, thanks to how he can create separation. There's not a defined role for Williams yet, which is kind of the point, but there is some curiosity about where he'll fit since they chose him over prospects with larger body types. Fans and some analysts have drawn comparisons between him and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and there are some threads connecting the two players with their skill sets and body types. Blough also has familiarity with the Lions' system since he was part of the quarterback room late in his career, so he's aware of the impact a player with St. Brown's traits can have in the offense. The Commanders aren't going to reveal any secrets, but Williams will be one of the most watched players in camp this year.