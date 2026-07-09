Commanders 2026 training camp preview | Cornerback

We're getting close to the Washington Commanders reporting to Ashburn, Virginia, for training camp, and it's time we got to know the roster a little better.

The Commanders are looking to improve upon their 2025 campaign and have made considerable effort to bolster the team, from drafting young defensive players to signing veterans with upside in free agency. Jayden Daniels is back and fully healthy for his third season, and the belief is that he can lead the new offense, which is now working with coordinator David Blough's scheme, back to being the potent unit it was in 2024.

Now, with the spotlight on the team, the Commanders must begin preparing for that bounce-back performance. As always, that work begins in training camp, and Commanders.com will look at every position ahead of the first practice. The cornerbacks are up next.

On the roster

Mike Sainristil

Amik Robertson

Trey Amos

Ahkello Witherspoon

Darius Rush

Antonio Hamilton Sr.

Car'lin Vigers

Fred Davis II

Tre Hawkins

What to watch

Can Mike Sainristil bounce back as a perimeter corner? Sainristil was one of the team's best defensive players in 2024 and appeared to be on track to being a key piece of the unit's future. That can still be the case for the former second-round pick, but his performance was a bit uneven at times, despite him grabbing four interceptions. Sainristil originally started the 2025 season in the slot but was moved back to the outside thanks to injuries in the secondary. Despite his 5-10 frame, Sainristil's work ethic and competitiveness allow him to hold his own against bigger wide receivers, and it seems like Sainristil actually performs better in the role. It seems like the coaching staff agrees, and putting him in a permanent role could help get him back to his 2024 form.

Is Trey Amos healthy for Year 2? There was plenty of hype surrounding Amos, who was predicted to be a first-round pick, when the Commanders managed to draft him on Day 2. He's a long cornerback who excels at man coverage, and he has the length to keep up with No. 1 receivers. He looked the part for most of the season until suffering a fractured fibula while trying to tackle Jahmyr Gibbs in the Commanders' Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions. No one else on Washington's roster has Amos' skill set, so the team needs him to develop in his second season. If he's healthy and able to improve, it would solve several problems in the secondary.